Tom Thibodeau Provides Injury Update on Knicks Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks will be with just eight players on February 8 as the NBA Trade Deadline saw them trade four players. Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic returned in the deals but they won’t be with the team for the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jalen Brunson will be out with an ankle injury, which doesn’t come as a surprise.

Tom Thibodeau provided an update on Brunson’s injury. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Thibodeau said that Brunson is day-to-day. Playing it safe here is smart for the Knicks as they’re already without Julius Randle due to his shoulder injury and OG Anunoby underwent surgery on his right elbow.

Brunson has only missed two games this season. The Knicks have gone 1-1 in those games with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and a loss against the Orlando Magic.

OG Anunoby Injury Update

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anunoby underwent surgery on his right elbow. Wojnarowski says that the procedure was minor and he could return within three weeks.

“BREAKING: New York Knicks F OG Anunoby had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow and will miss a minimum of three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Procedure is considered minor and he’s expected to resume basketball activities in three weeks.”

Anunoby reportedly tried resting the injury but that didn’t help heal his injury.

“He had tried resting but this procedure turned out to be the best route to get him fully healed and playing again for the stretch run and postseason, sources said.”

The additions that the New York Knicks made during the NBA Trade Deadline give them some flexibility in terms of allowing their key players to rest. If Brunson, Randle, and Anunoby all need another few weeks to heal up, Burks and Bogdanovic can do just that for them.

How The Knicks Trade Deadline Moves Allows for Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle to Rest

While Burks and Bogdanovic aren’t at the same level of players as Anunoby, Randle, and Brunson, they’re veterans who can help this Knicks team.

They weren’t added to serve as injury protection, but if the Knicks do deal with injuries, they now have two serviceable scorers and guys who can start for them.

The Anunoby injury reportedly played a factor in the moves they made, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

“Told that uncertainty/concern around OG Anunoby injury has factored in to NYK’s deadline approach. Heard Anunoby had been making progress late last week but he’s missed games since then. NYK yesterday changed injury description from elbow inflammation to bone spur irritation.”

With the All-Star break just four games away, Anunoby, Randle, and Brunson are all hurt at the perfect time. Brunson is an All-Star, but he doesn’t need to play much in the game. Randle was selected to be an All-Star but he won’t play in the game due to his injury.

If there was a time for the three best players on the team to be injured, it’s right now. They have time to get healthy and the moves made during the deadline allow that to happen.