Ex-Knicks High-Flyer Added to Timberwolves Coaching Staff

James White, who represented the New York Knicks in the 2013 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, was recently added to the Minnesota Timberwolves coaching staff.

The Timberwolves announced on Wednesday that White was promoted to a player development assistant position in Chris Finch’s coaching staff after spending last season with the Iowa Wolves as an assistant coach in the G League.

White, 40, played briefly for the Knicks 2012-13 season, averaging 2.2 points across 57 games.

Nicknamed “Flight” because of his ability to jump from the free throw line and dunk a basketball with both hands, White won a Slam Dunk title in Turkey in 2008 after a pair of runner-up finishes in the 2001 McDonald’s High School Slam Dunk contest and the NCAA College Slam Dunk contest in 2006.

Aside from his one-season stint with the Knicks, White also played in Houston and San Antonio for a combined total of 10 games. He flourished in Europe, winning a championship in Croatia (2016) and became a three-time All-Star and a scoring champion in Italy.

After hanging up his sneakers three years ago, White entered the coaching profession. He coached in The Basketball League for two seasons before the Timberwolves gave him his coaching break with their G League affiliate as an assistant coach.

RJ Barrett Loses to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Shootout

RJ Barrett could not keep up with fellow Canadian and Oklahoma City Thunder’s All-NBA guard in a shootout during Canada’s first practice for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Knicks starting wing missed in the fourth round of their post-practice shootout.

The shooting competitions between RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at Team Canada Camp are getting heated. 🎯😅 pic.twitter.com/QDGNXZTR16 — theScore (@theScore) August 1, 2023

The Knicks could have had Gilgeous-Alexander, but the previous regime selected his Kentucky teammate Kevin Knox at No. 8 in the 2018 NBA Draft over him. The following year, they picked Barrett at No. 3.

Gilgeous-Alexander became an All-Star and All-NBA First Team in his fifth year. The Knicks hope Barrett can approximate what his fellow Canadian has already accomplished in his young career for them to become a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

Barrett’s $107 million, four-year extension kicks in next season, his fifth year in the league.

‘Shocked’ Guard Mark Jackson Thanks ESPN After Firing

Mark Jackson exited ESPN with his head unbowed. He was gracious despite his unceremonious firing, a month after his former coach and broadcast partner Jeff Van Gundy was also laid off.

Jackson and Van Gundy formed ESPN’s top broadcast crew with Mike Breen. The New York trio called 15 NBA Finals together.

“Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years. I would also like to thank the NBA fans watching at home and in the arenas throughout the league for all of your support. To the NBA, a heartfelt thank you for allowing a kid to continue to accomplish his dreams,” Jackson said in a statement.

Doris Burke, set to become the first woman analyst on an NBA Finals coverage, is expected to be promoted with new hire Doc Rivers, who was recently fired by the Philadelphia 76ers.