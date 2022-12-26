Knicks Targeted $180 Million Forward in Blockbuster Trade: Report

The New York Knicks have followed up their eight game win streak with a three game losing streak, and now there are a lot of questions being asked of the team.

Their latest loss comes to the surging Philadelphia 76ers, a team who is climbing the standings without even having Tyrese Maxey in the lineup. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, there was a possibility both the Sixers and Knicks could’ve looked a lot different on Christmas Day as the two sides came close to discussing a trade that would’ve sent high-priced forward Tobias Harris to New York.

The Knicks have been kicking the tires on a few players, and Harris would’ve been a huge move for them, and there’s no telling what would’ve have to be given up to acquire him and how it would’ve improved the team going forward.

Knicks Looked At Acquiring Harris

A few notes on NYK’s Christmas Day loss, taking stock two months into the season & club’s previous consideration on PHI’s Tobias Harris here: pic.twitter.com/QsGos85wjg — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 25, 2022

Obviously, this trade never came into fruition, but the Knicks did think about making a move with the Sixers.

“The Knicks at least talked internally about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started,” Begley reported after the loss to the Sixers.

Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish are all out of the lineup at the moment, so those names might’ve come up in the talks. To acquire Harris, the Knicks would have to match his $37 million salary, and that means they need to come up with a big package.

Harris is far from a bad player, but with him being paid like he’s the leading scorer on a championship team it makes him tough to trade for. He’s playing well for the Sixers, but even they have to wonder if he’s making too much money.

Acquiring Harris would almost surely mean Julius Randle would’ve had to go over in the trade, and with him playing so well this year one would have to wonder if that would’ve been worth it.

Is a Move Coming?

The Knicks have been playing well as of late, despite the three game losing streak, and it would make sense for them to add a piece or two to compete in the playoffs.

Adding somebody like Harris would be difficult because of the contract and what they’d have to give up to get him, so perhaps something smaller would be better off for them.

Begley has also linked the Knicks to OG Anunoby, and while he’d likely come with a hefty price tag, it’s safe to assume he’d fit more with the way the team is currently constructed.

“I was told the Knicks at least touched base with Toronto recently, [within] the past few weeks, on OG Anunoby,” Begley said. “Obviously a fantastic young player [and] defender in Toronto. [For] the Raptors, it’s going to be interesting how they proceed with their roster at the trade deadline.

The Raptors have been struggling so far this season, and if they are looking at selling off pieces, they can get a lot back for Anunoby. The Knicks have their share of young assets and also a plethora of first-round picks they can offer in a deal.

Whether it’s a move for Harris, Anunoby or somebody else, the Knicks have more than enough to make a deal happen if they want to.