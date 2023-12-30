Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Cries Foul: ‘Sick and Tired of It’

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made 12-of-12 free throws. But for coach Tom Thibodeau, it was not enough.

Thibodeau’s postgame press conference ended in a huff after blasting the officiating over what he perceived was a lot of non-calls on Brunson’s forays to the basket.

“I am so, like, what this guy is going through is ridiculous. Ridiculous,” Thibodeau told reporters after a tough 117-108 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday, December 29, on the road. “You’re getting hammered time after time. I’m just getting sick and tired of it.”

“Like, I watch. I send it in. I see it all. And it’s, they’re fouls. It’s plain and simple, they’re fouls and there’s no other way to say it, except they’re fouls. They’re fouls. No one drives the ball more to the rim than this guy does. And if you rake across his arm, you rake across his arm. And if you hit him in the head, you hit him in the head. Those are fouls. Those are fouls. [I’m] sick and tired of it. Sick and tired of it.”

Obvious Non-Call

The most obvious non-call came at the 3-minute mark of the fourth quarter when the Knicks were trailing 105-98. Magic’s Jalen Suggs appeared to have made contact with Brunson mid-air when he blocked the Knicks guard’s shot.

We cannot be serious pic.twitter.com/sxYoSR4dQy — Holden (@holdenpgumb) December 30, 2023

The non-call led to Paolo Banchero’s charity split at the other end, with the Magic securing the rebound off the second miss. Franz Wagner canned another pair of free throws in the extra possession. Suddenly, Orlando’s lead ballooned to 108-98 with 2:52 left.

Brunson was only 4-of-15 from the floor as the Magic packed the paint every time he drove to the basket on top of their 6-foot-7 rookie Anthony Black hounding him all game long.

Their second straight loss dropped the Knicks to a 17-14 record and the seventh spot in the East. They are now behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) and the 19-12 Magic, who are tied with the Miami Heat.

Knicks Among Frontrunners in Dejounte Murray Sweepstakes

If the Atlanta Hawks decide to trade Dejounte Murray, oddsmakers have installed the Knicks with the second-best odds to land the two-way guard.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the current favorite with -115 odds with the Knicks a close second at +105 at Bovada Sportsbook. Down the list are several teams including the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat, who are tied with +950 odds.

Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported on December 22 that the Knicks have expressed exploratory interest in trading for the Hawks’ former All-Star guard.

“Murray can’t be traded until Jan. 9 after agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Hawks in July. However, given Atlanta’s sluggish start to the season as a fringe Play-In team following Jalen Johnson’s injury, nothing can be considered off the table for the Hawks in addition to usual trade suspects De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela,” Scotto wrote.

The Knicks view Murray as a complementary star next to Brunson in their backcourt.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Lakers’ potential interest in Murray.

“One more player to keep an eye on. I’m told a potential target for the Lakers [is] Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” Charania said during a December 26, 2023 episode of FanDuel’s “Run It Back.”