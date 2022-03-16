Knicks Make Final Decision on Coach Tom Thibodeau’s Future: Report

The New York Knicks are marred in a disastrous season, especially when it’s compared to the previous year where they secured home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Adding Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier was meant to take New York to the next level, but instead things have gone in the complete opposite direction and all signs are pointing to them missing even the NBA play-in tournament.

There are a lot of fingers to point at whether it’s players under performing, contracts not being extended or the lineups being a mess. Something that has been brought into question as of late is the coaching of Tom Thibodeau.

Reports have indicated he wasn’t on board with the trade for Cam Reddish and vice president William Wesley has directly laid blame on him behind the scenes.

That combined with the disappointing season has led some to believe Thibodeau would be shown the door and fired, but it seems like the Knicks are committed to him.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, New York won’t be firing him this year, and they’ll be keeping him beyond this season.

Thibs Here to Stay

Thibodeau, who was named the NBA Coach of the Year just last season, has been catching a lot of heat this season from both fans and the media.

Despite that, it doesn’t look like the coach will be going anywhere at all.

“After weeks of leaguewide speculation that Tom Thibodeau’s tenure with New York was heading toward an unceremonious end, Thibodeau is expected to remain the Knicks’ head coach beyond this 2021-22 season, league sources told B/R,” wrote Fischer.

This does seem to go against practically everything we’ve been hearing about the Knicks in the past few weeks, but it is good news for Thibodeau. Fischer says Knicks governor James Dolan has given the front office the green light to make a change, but nothing has come into fruition.

“Knicks governor James Dolan had granted the front office permission to either remove Thibodeau or retain him, sources said,” Fischer says. “But team president Leon Rose has no plans to make any change on the Knicks’ bench, sources said.”

With that problem seemingly no longer an issue, the Knicks will now be able to address some of their other glaring holes.

Knicks Need Their Point Guard

With their lottery position getting better each game, the team will be able to keep an eye on some of the top prospects coming out of college. A name to watch for is Jaden Ivey as he could be the answer the Knicks need at point guard.

If New York doesn’t draft their answer, there are still plenty of players who could come over through a trade. Whether it’s Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard or hometown hero Donovan Mitchell, there have been a lot of names linked to the Knicks.

The only problem in trading for their point guard of the future is that it’d likely cost them a lot of their young assets. RJ Barrett is likely considered to be untouchable, but the same can’t be said for everyone else.

