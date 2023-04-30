Tom Thibodeau Issues Statement on Julius Randle After Knicks Lose to Heat

The New York Knicks were without Julius Randle for the opening game of their second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain.

When speaking to the media following the Knicks’ 108-101 loss to the Heat, head coach Tom Thibodeau discussed Randel’s absence from the rotation, detailing his trust in Randle and the team’s medical staff to make the right decision.

"Once they make the decision, that's it. You live with it and get ready with what you have and we have more than enough" – Tom Thibodeau on being without Julius Randle today pic.twitter.com/Br2Th9X4FY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 30, 2023

“I don’t know how close [Randle was to playing]; I know he worked out before,” Thibodeau said. “I just trust him and the medical staff to make that decision. I planned both ways. I planned both ways. I planned with him going and planned if he didn’t go. Once they make a decision, that’s it, and you live with it and get ready with what you have, and we have more than enough.”

Unfortunately, the Knicks were unable to overcome Randle’s absence, as the Heat found a way to edge out the game, despite losing the rebounding battle 49-59.

Tom Thibodeau Sounds Off on Knicks Shooting

One significant issue with the Knicks’ performance against the Heat was their inability to convert their three-point shots, as they went 7-of-34 from deep, giving them a paltry 20.6% conversion rate.

During his post-game press conference, Thibodeau shared his thoughts on his team’s inability to make their shots from deep.

"The game tells you what to do, so if you're open you got to let it go. They're going to collapse and we have to make the right reads. That's it" – Tom Thibodeau on how his team can shoot for more threes going forward pic.twitter.com/evKrWRy1ka — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 30, 2023

“The game tells you what to do, so if you’re open, you got to let it go,” Thibodeau said. “They’re going to collapse, and we have to make the right reads. That’s it”

In what was an uncharacteristic performance, Jalen Brunson struggled mightily from beyond the three-point line, going 0-for-7 despite putting up a statline of 25 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler Focused on Beating The Knicks

In the days leading up to the series opener between New York and Miami, a lot of fans and media were talking about Jimmy Butler and Thibodeau facing off in the postseason after the pair had a tumultuous ending to their time together with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, during an April 29 post-practice media availability, Butler moved to quash that discussion, noting how the conversation should be focused on the two teams facing off and how Miami will need to be locked in throughout the series.

Play

Jimmy Butler Talks Miami Heat vs Knicks Series, Alonzo Mourning Calling Him "His Hero" 2023-04-29T17:12:06Z

“We’re not gonna make this a Thibs vs. myself thing,” Butler said. “We’re not gonna even talk remotely about that. Because it’s gonna take our entire roster to be able to do something special, especially when we’re on the road and come back home. It’s the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks.”

Butler ended the opening game of the series with 25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 81.1% from the free-throw line on 11 attempts.

New York and Miami will be back in action on Tuesday, May 2, as the Knicks look to even the series and the Heat bid to take control of their own destiny. Of course, a lot will depend on the availability of Randle, who continues to rehab in the hopes of being ready to play in the near future.