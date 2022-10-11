Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Sounds Off on Obi Toppin’s ‘Gift’

The New York Knicks have been putting on a show this preseason, and their victory over the Indiana Pacers was a very convincing one.

It’s hard to get too excited about games that don’t count, but somebody who has been making a lot of headlines is third-year forward Obi Toppin. The former lottery pick has always been known for his athleticism, and he’s been putting that on display in the preseason.

There were a lot of things to take away from the convincing win, but the thing that has people buzzing the most is Toppin’s highlight-reel dunk. Both teammates and opposing players alike have been raving about it.

Even coach Tom Thibodeau acknowledged it, and while he said he’d like to just have the two points instead of a clip, he doesn’t want Toppin to stop being who he is.

Thibodeau Gives Praise to the Youngster

"I just want the 2 points [grins]. But…he's a great finisher. I want him to be himself; he plays with emotion…value of a dunk is pretty high…more he dunks the better. I'm not for all the crazy stuff, but…I don't wanna take his gift away from him" – Thibs on Obi's dunks pic.twitter.com/njXuijKXok — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 11, 2022

Thibodeau doesn’t give the vibe that he likes the young guys showing up their opponents, and Toppin did as much with the point to T.J. McConnell after the dunk.

However, Thibs seems to be on board with Toppin making plays like that, despite saying he’s not a big fan of crazy stuff.

“I just want the 2 points,” he said. “But…he’s a great finisher. I want him to be himself; he plays with emotion…value of a dunk is pretty high…more he dunks the better. I’m not for all the crazy stuff, but…I don’t wanna take his gift away from him.”

Toppin is a dunk contest winner, so he’s proven he can pull off moves like this in the middle of a game, and it’s not the first time he’s done it.

This will be a big season for the Knicks forward because while he won’t be starting, his role on the bench will be important as he’ll be leading the charge with Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley.

Rose is back and healthy this season, something we didn’t see a lot of last season as Knicks fans, so that will bring some added firepower. It’s not clear if Toppin can ever be a true star in the league, but getting more minutes will go a long way toward finding out.

Toppin Names His Top Dunkers

Anybody who dunks the way Toppin does clearly takes a lot of inspiration from people who came before him.

Competing in the dunk contest means you have to not only pay homage to the previous winners, but you have to come up with something new too. That’s why it’s not surprising to see who Toppin rattles off as his favorite dunkers.

Who are NBA Dunk Champ Obi Toppin’s favorite dunkers? "Vince Carter; Zach LaVine; Aaron Gordon; Gerald Green;…for sure my dad gotta be in there; and me – I'm my favorite dunker" pic.twitter.com/Ru4hpD5SzM — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 11, 2022

“Vince Carter; Zach LaVine; Aaron Gordon; Gerald Green…for sure my dad gotta be in there; and me – I’m my favorite dunker,” he said.

Those are definitely good choices, and Vince Carter is a staple on many lists of the top dunkers. What’s interesting is he lists himself as one of his favorites, which is something you see a lot of people shy away from doing. In the case of the Knicks forward, he seems well aware of the talents he possesses.