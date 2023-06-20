Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Put on Blast Following Recent Obi Toppin Report

The New York Knicks may be a team on the rise following their surprise run to the conference semifinals in 2022-23, but not all members of the organization seem content. Tuesday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that third-year big man Obi Toppin has grown “frustrated at times with his role” on the team.

The response from Knicks fans has mostly been understanding, as the former lottery pick has been trapped behind All-NBA forward Julius Randle since his arrival back in 2020. In fact, several members of the franchise’s fanbase have since gone to social media to cast blame for Obi Toppin’s discontent upon one man: Tom Thibodeau.

“I hate to see him go, but it makes to much sense for him to want out. They got no plan for him, what so ever. It’s sickening how Thibs is just wasting him,” wrote a fan.

Others were quick to note that considering the fact that Obi Toppin is already 25, there should be no surprise that he’s grown frustrated with his lacking role within Tom Thibodeau’s scheme.

“Of course Obi Toppin is frustrated with the Knicks He already got into the NBA a little older and Thibs is literally wasting his career and costing him millions,” wrote Alex B. of Bad Weather Fans.

One fan went as far as to predict that the Knicks will likely not only lose Obi Toppin in the near future, but they’ll also wind up parting ways with Tom Thibodeau following this next season.

“The funny thing is we’re gonna lose Toppin but we are gonna fire Thibs next year anyway,” another fan tweeted.

This finger-pointing and apparent calls for Tom Thibodeau’s job come just days after ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested that 2023-24 should be the head coach’s final season with the Knicks, citing his inability to adapt as a major reason why.

Pacers ‘Speculated’ as a Trade Partner for Obi Toppin

Within Bondy’s report of Obi Toppin’s discontent, he would go on to note that heading into Thursday’s NBA Draft, a team that should be viewed as a possible pursuer of his services is the Indiana Pacers.

“A league executive tapped Toppin’s trade value as a late first-rounder. The Pacers, who own the 26th and 29th picks on Thursday, have been speculated as a partner since they were also interested in Toppin before last season’s trade deadline,” Bondy wrote.

The link between Toppin and the Pacers dates as far back as December of 2022, as an anonymous league executive informed Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney that the Knicks had gone as far as to engage in talks with their conference rivals regarding an in-season trade involving the forward.

“He fits in Indiana, especially if they keep Turner. Obi is a rim-runner, he has some toughness, he has athleticism. He needs minutes and a team that is rebuilding with young talent like Indy is a really good match,” the exec told Deveney.

Obi Toppin has struggled to come across consistent playing time throughout his tenure with the Knicks, but when given an increased role and an uptick in minutes, he has only proven capable of excelling.

Seeing 15 starts during his three-year NBA career, the big man finds himself sporting stellar averages of 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 57.6% from the field and 44.0% from deep.

Knicks Listed as Potential Landing Spot for Zion Williamson

Though concerns are that the Knicks could end up losing their former eighth overall selected power forward in Obi Toppin, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggests the club could be in the running for a former top-selected talent of the same position, as he listed New York as a potential landing spot for Zion Williamson should the Pelicans trade him this summer.

“New Orleans has the talent and future draft assets to become a powerhouse in the Western Conference but is continually held hostage by the 22-year-old’s injuries,” Swartz wrote. “Trading him now while there’s still value may be the best path forward, and it’s something the rest of the NBA is watching,” Swartz wrote before listing the Knicks as one of the ‘best trade landing spots.’

Since signing a five-year, $194 million extension last summer he has seen just 29 games of action.

However, as has been the case throughout his injury-plagued career, during his limited run on the hardwood Zion Williamson proved to be highly productive, as he posted stellar averages of 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 60.8% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from deep.