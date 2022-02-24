Knicks’ Thibodeau Sets the Record Straight on World Wide Wes Drama

As the New York Knicks endeavor to salvage what remains of their disappointing campaign, the team is fighting battles on multiple fronts. First and foremost, they’re looking to flip the script on the hardwood and somehow find a way to get back into the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference.

However, they’re also looking to stamp out some of the media noise regarding what may or may not be happening behind the scenes as the team continues to backslide.

Entering the All-Star break, SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley dropped a bombshell report stating that Knicks VP William Wesley had been in team chairman Jomes Dolan’s ear, blaming head coach Tom Thibodeau for the team’s struggles. For his part, the Daily News’ Stefan Bondy indicated that he had heard something similar.

If there is some kind of disconnect between Thibodeau and Knicks brass, though, the old coach is working hard to make people believe otherwise.

After the Knicks’ Wednesday practice, Thibodeau addressed the media on a number of topics. He made a point, though, to paint the Wesley report as little more than rumor innuendo.

“I talk to Wes all the time. I don’t respond to rumors and any of that stuff,” Thibodeau told reporters. “You know I know the drill here. I’ve been here before, so I don’t worry about any of that stuff.”

In recent weeks, there have been a number of reports about Thibodeau and the Knicks front office, led by team president Leon Rose, not being on the same page. There were rumblings, for example, that Thibodeau wasn’t on-board with the Cam Reddish trade, but that his concerns were ignored and the deal was made anyway.

However, the Knicks coach insists that the communication is still flowing between himself, Rose and Wesley.

“I talk to Leon every day, talk to Wes every day,” he said. “So that doesn’t change.”

Knicks Fall in B/R Power Rankings

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey just put out the post-break edition of his NBA power rankings and — surprise, surprise — the Knicks still aren’t getting a lot of love on the list. New York came in at No. 22 this week, down two clicks from their previous spot at No. 20.

Wrote Bailey:

As they continue to spiral toward the lottery, the New York Knicks are reportedly shutting Kemba Walker down for the season…again. If this is the organization signaling that it’s going to steer more minutes and opportunities for the younger players, it’s probably a good thing. And one who could assume some of that playmaking responsibility is RJ Barrett. Over the course of his career, the Knicks are 17-13 when Barrett hands out at least five assists.

