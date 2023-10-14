Karl Anthony-Towns Reacts to Knicks Trade Rumors

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl Anthony Towns reacted to the trade rumors linking him to the New York Knicks before their preseason game on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

“I don’t really have time to think about that,” Towns said via New York Post.

Towns is rumored to be one of the three Knicks’ trade targets.

But his focus right now is on how to get back to his All-Star form following an injury-plagued season and help the Timberwolves make a deep playoff run in what could be an inflection point for the franchise.

But when there’s a smoke, there’s a fire.

Towns fueled that fire even more when he revealed that he’s already squashed his beef with current Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

“Two men grown men got together and had a conversation,” Towns said. “It was done. It was done years ago.”

In 2022, The Athletic reported that Towns pulled Thibodeau aside after one of the Timberwolves-Knicks games.

“I said, ‘I just want to let you know I forgive you.’ There’s no bad blood. One day, let’s just go get dinner. Let’s just chill. We don’t have to worry about the business side. Let’s just work on our relationship,” Towns told The Athletic then.

Tom Thibodeau Admires Karl Anthony-Towns Offensive Gifts

Fast forward to the present, there’s no more trace of hatred in Towns’ heart when speaking about his former coach.

“I got no problems with Thibs. We’ve been squashed that,” Towns said via New York Post. “I still look at Thibs as one of the best Xs and Os coaches I’ve been able to play for. He breathes winning and I got nothing but respect for him.”

His comments came a day after Thibodeau spoke highly of his former player, who earned his first All-Star berth under his tutelage.

“Watching the progress he’s made throughout his career, he’s as gifted as they come,” Thibodeau said on Friday via New York Post. “When you look at an offensive player, particularly a big, the skill set that he has, I think we all saw, to win the three-point contest and stuff like that, there’s nothing he can’t do offensively.”

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Strong Ties With Knicks

It’s not surprising that Towns has been linked to the Knicks.

After all, his former agent, Leon Rose, is now the Knicks president.

“They made multiple playoffs. [They] Made some good runs. [He] Brought hope and excitement to the Garden. I don’t think he’s done a bad job,” Towns said via New York Post when asked about Rose.

Towns’ strong ties with the Knicks organization don’t stop at Rose and Thibodeau.

The Knicks also have Gersson Rosas and Kaalya Chones, who forged strong relationships with Towns during their time in Minnesota.

Rosas, the former Timberwolves president, is now the Knicks’ senior vice president of basketball operations. Chones is the Knicks’ director of player development.

Towns is under contract with guaranteed money until the 2026-27 season. He has a $61.6 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

With Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels due for lucrative extensions, the Timberwolves will have some hard decisions to make, which could potentially involve Towns’ future.