Knicks Checked in With 3-Time All-Star Early in the Season: Report

The New York Knicks checked in on Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this season, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

“…but they never made an offer for the three-time All-Star, league sources tell The Athletic. The Knicks’ new senior vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas overlapped with Towns from 2019 to 2021 when Rosas ran the Timberwolves. Towns is also a client of CAA, where Knicks president Leon Rose once ran the basketball division. Executive vice president of basketball operations William Wesley followed Rose from CAA to the Knicks, as well,” Katz wrote.

The three-time All-Star big man also played under Tom Thibodeau. While the two did not meet eye to eye in a tumultuous two-plus seasons in Minnesota, both men said they have patched things up.

“Two men grown men got together and had a conversation,” Towns said in October via New York Post. “It was done. It was done years ago.”

In 2022, The Athletic reported that Towns pulled Thibodeau aside after a Timberwolves-Knicks games.

“I said, ‘I just want to let you know I forgive you.’ There’s no bad blood. One day, let’s just go get dinner. Let’s just chill. We don’t have to worry about the business side. Let’s just work on our relationship,” Towns told The Athletic in January 2022.

A Towns trade seems remote with the Timberwolves off to a great start with a league-leading 17-4 record. The 28-year-old Towns is averaging 21.9 points and 9.0 rebounds on an impressive 51/43/90 shooting split.

Towns’ 222 million, four-year supermax extension will start to kick in next season.

“The Knicks have made it clear to other teams that they want a star, league sources said, but they also don’t expect one to become available in the middle of the season,” Katz added.

Knicks Ready to Go All-In

As the Knicks struggled against the top Eastern Conference teams — Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks — this season, they are looking to make a big upgrade.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks are “a team to keep an eye on” as the February 8 trade deadline approaches.

“I’m told the Knicks are monitoring the marketplace across the league and keeping an eye on whether a star player becomes available and for whom they would go all in on a deal,” Charania reported.

The Knicks have eight tradable picks (four of their own and four from other teams) plus Evan Fournier’s expiring salary, and a slew of young players.

“Which stars will be on the market, and are the Knicks willing to meet whatever potential asking price is presented? Those are questions that’ll be answered in the coming weeks and months,” Charania wrote.

Tom Thibodeau Moves Quentin Grimes to Bench

After publicly airing his frustrations over his lack of touches and short leash amid his shooting slump, Quentin Grimes moved to the bench.

A decision he welcomed with open arms.

“He kind of let me know to try to get me a better rhythm, get me in a better flow, try to get me how I was playing last year,” Grimes said via New York Post. “He felt like it was the best thing to do and I agree with him. It’s a good thing.”

Grimes fired 13 points off the bench for his first double-digit scoring in eight games.