Knicks ‘Angling’ to Trade Cam Reddish for $30 Million, 3&D Wing: Report

With less than a month remaining between now and February 9th’s trade deadline, fans and media pundits alike find themselves positioned at the edge of their seats waiting to see what kind of mid-season transactions the New York Knicks may find themselves partaking in.

Though there seem to be many routes the ball club could wind up taking, recent rumblings suggest that the bulk of their attention and efforts seems to be on finding a way to offload estranged forward Cam Reddish, as NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed in a January 18 report that trade discussions involving the fourth-year pro have recently intensified.

NBA trade deadline latest … featuring the Knicks' Cam Reddish: https://t.co/C7cQQp89dA — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 18, 2023

Several teams have shown an interest in acquiring the 23-year-old throughout the season, with the Dallas Mavericks now being among the growing list of potential pursuers and, per Stein’s report, they’re the team the Knicks seem to be looking to make a move with, as they possess a specific player that is rumored to be highly coveted by Tom Thibodeau.

“Sources say that the Knicks, though, are angling for Dallas to send Thibodeau favorite Reggie Bullock to New York in a Reddish deal, who is likewise held in high regard by the Mavericks,” Stein wrote.

Though reports prior to this have stated that the New York Knicks were willing to part ways with Reddish for two second-round picks, it appears that the front office may not be open to pivoting on this plan should it involve a trusted two-way veteran like Reggie Bullock coming back in return.

Bullock Made an Impression During Knicks Tenure

Despite having only played two seasons with the Knicks from 2019 to 2021, Reggie Bullock managed to make a significant impact on both the franchise and, specifically, head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Tom Thibodeau reflects on Knicks letting Reggie Bullock go in free agency https://t.co/4NwdxiSjCf — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 9, 2022

Dubbed by Thibodeau himself as the “unsung hero” from the team’s Cinderella Story 2020-21 season where they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, Bullock’s abilities on the less glamorous side of the ball and savvy shooting stroke paved the way toward the club’s fourth-ranked defensive rating and third-best 3-point conversion percentage.

During his final season with the Knicks, before signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Mavericks during the 2021 offseason, the veteran wing saw himself sporting solid per-game averages of 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds whilst shooting 41.0% from deep.

Knicks Guard Receiving ‘Considerable’ Trade Interest

Cam Reddish isn’t the only rookie-scale Knicks player receiving interest from opposing front offices, as Marc Stein reported on January 14 that many teams have shown a desire to deal for third-year point guard Immanuel Quickley.

“The Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals emanating from Gotham indicate that New York is increasingly reluctant to part with him,” Stein wrote.

IQ fakin' that boy out his shoes CONFIDENT pic.twitter.com/YkW833vree — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) January 10, 2023

Despite early season reports suggesting that the Knicks could be willing to part ways with the third-year combo guard, his recent play has seemingly quelled such desires, as SNY’s Ian Begley stated in a January 13 episode of “The Putback” that he has been told that “teams that have been in touch with the Knicks got the feeling that they’re not trying to gauge a market on Immanuel Quickley.”

.@CPtheFanchise and @StevePopper join The Putback with @IanBegley to discuss Immanuel Quickley's value to the Knicks, and Ian shares his reporting on how the Knicks don't appear to be gauging Quickley's trade market: https://t.co/meMbyVotB4 pic.twitter.com/U2XsfOGBgI — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 13, 2023

Since the beginning of December the 23-year-old has proven to be a tremendous asset for Tom Thibodeau’s oft-hobbled nine-man rotation, as he has posted impressive per-game averages of 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 44.2% shooting from the field during this span.