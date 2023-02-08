Knicks Trade Cam Reddish & Draft Capital for $37 Million Wing: Report

With less than 24 hours to go between now and the NBA trade deadline, New York Knicks fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to see what exactly the franchise’s highly touted front office could opt to do to bolster Tom Thibodeau’s rotation as they look to make a push for the 2023 postseason.

While many may be hoping to see the club swing big at a top-flight talent, recent reports suggest that Leon Rose and company are currently interested in simply strengthening the team’s depth as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on February 8 that the Knicks have executed a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that is sending veteran Josh Hart to the Big Apple.

The Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Per Wojnarowski, the exact trade package reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive: Josh Hart

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk protected future first-round pick

The Knicks are sending Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk to the Blazers in the deal too, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

This news comes just hours after SNY’s Ian Begley initially reported that the Knicks had engaged with the Blazers regarding their interest in the 27-year-old wing.

“The Knicks are doing some due diligence on Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart ahead of the trade deadline… The 27-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $37.92 million deal he signed before the 2021-22 season. The deal contains a player option for the 2023-24 season worth $12.96 million. Hart is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season should he opt in to the final year of his three-year deal,” per the report.

The Knicks are "doing some due diligence" on Josh Hart ahead of the trade deadline (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/HndZVHeyIA pic.twitter.com/PMNFIq6VVr — SNY (@SNYtv) February 8, 2023

Hart a Quality Addition to Knicks Roster

Josh Hart, a six-year veteran, has been tabbed as being a quality trade target for the Knicks for quite some time now, with an anonymous NBA executive telling Heavy Sports earlier in the season that he could make for a “perfect” running mate for rising star RJ Barrett.

“A guy who would be perfect would be Josh Hart, who can rebound [well at] his position, can defend out on the perimeter, can knock down [three-pointers], [and is a] very good passer,” the executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney.

A proven two-way wing, through 51 games played in 2022-23 Hart finds himself posting impressive all-around averages of 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals on 50.4% shooting from deep.

Knicks Could Have Best Package for Kevin Durant

Being they’re considered to be one of the most active teams on the trade market this season, though the Knicks may have just landed Josh Hart this is not to say this will be their only transaction before Thursday’s deadline.

And while some may be hoping to see the team make a strong pursuit for the likes of OG Anunoby or Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report discussed how the team could be in a prime position to strike a deal for superstar Kevin Durant should he be shopped.

“With eight tradeable first-round picks, the Knicks should also be on the hunt for a star to put next to Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and others…If Kevin Durant asks out of Brooklyn following the Kyrie Irving trade, the Knicks could offer perhaps the best combination of picks and players of any NBA team,” Swartz wrote.

In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2023

Though current reports suggest the superstar is likely to stay with the Brooklyn Nets beyond February 9, should he be shopped, the folks at Bleacher Report seem to believe that the Knickerbockers may be able to piece together one of the most lucrative trade packages Sean Marks could potentially receive.