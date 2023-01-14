Trade Proposal Sees Knicks Send Cam Reddish to Injury-Ravaged Contender

Perhaps one of the biggest storylines being monitored by both fans and the media this trade season is where New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish could wind up landing prior to or on February 9.

After being axed from Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation back in early December, rumors of possible trade scenarios involving the former lottery pick began to circulate rapidly, and now, with less than a month to go till the deadline, there still seems to be just as many questions as there were when these types of rumblings initially began.

Though it’s anyone’s guess when it comes to which organization will find themselves rostering Reddish during the final stretch of the 2022-23 campaign, Ben Stinar of FanNation’s Fastbreak stated in a January 13 piece that the Golden State Warriors should strongly consider pursuing the raw, yet highly intriguing young talent.

“Reddish is still young enough that his potential can be reached in the right situation. The Warriors have done an exceptional job putting the right role players around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green over the years. Andre Iguodala, who plays a similar position as Reddish, is in his 19th season in the NBA and cannot be relied upon as he has been in years past. In addition, they have also dealt with extended absences of other role players over the course of the season. Taking a chance on Reddish wouldn’t cost them much, and the risk is low, while the potential reward could be very high,” Stinar wrote.

As things currently stand, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has reported that the Knicks are seeking just two second-round picks for the fourth-year forward, which Stinar suggested the Warriors should be open to offering up, for, considering his status of being the 10th overall pick back in the 2019 NBA Draft coupled with the flashes he’s already shown throughout his tenure in the association, could be argued as being a low-risk, high-reward type of transaction.

Knicks Have Multiple Possible Suitors for Reddish

Should the Golden State Warriors ever hop onto the intrigue wagon for Cam Reddish, they’d be joining several other noteworthy clubs that have been rumored to be open to the idea of pursuing his services this season.

During a December 6 episode of “Begley’s Mailbag”, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley was found discussing the forward’s future with the Knicks, and reported that throughout his tenure with the organization he has been viewed as an interesting trade target by many teams across the association, listing three, in specific, who have “expressed interest.”

“Teams that have expressed interest in Reddish in the past since the trade to New York have included the Lakers, the Heat, and the Bucks,” Begley said.

Though Reddish has proven to be incredibly inconsistent throughout his career and boasts underwhelming averages of just 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, during his final four games serving as a staple within the Knicks’ rotation prior to being sidelined with a groin injury back in late November the 23-year-old found himself posting impressive averages of 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals on 53.5% shooting from the floor.

Celtics Could Target Knicks Big

Cam Reddish isn’t the only member of the Knicks who has been intertwined within the trade rumor mill of late, as an anonymous Eastern Conference executive recently told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney that big man Mitchell Robinson could be a player the Boston Celtics could look into acquiring should they call it quits on the highly impactful, though oft-injured Robert Williams III.

“Williams is such a good fit for that team if he is healthy, I can’t see them making a move. But if you get to a point where, OK, this guy is not going to be healthy, they would have to look for a new fit. They would want a defense-first kind of guy who can pitch in on offense, and a guy like Mitchell Robinson in New York would be an interesting guy there,” the exec told Deveney.

Mitchell Robinson was a defense FORCE last night in a @nyknicks W! 🖐️ 10 PTS | 9 REB | 2 BLK | 5 STL | 43.3 FPTS#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/iYsIp65ZMO — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) January 12, 2023

Despite his presumed seamless fit within Boston’s scheme, as the executive noted it seems rather unlikely that the Celtics would be looking to find a replacement for their 25-year-old big anytime soon assuming he can find sustained health though, should this not prove to be the case, the Knicks may find themselves receiving a call from their long-time divisional rivals.

Currently in the first year of a new four-year, $60 million deal, Mitchell Robinson finds himself sporting impressive per-game averages of 7.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks on 68.9% shooting from the floor while also ranking second in the association in offensive rebounds with 152.