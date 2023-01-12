Trade Proposal Sends Former Knicks Lottery Pick Back to New York

Recent reports suggest that the New York Knicks are one of the most active teams on the trade market this season and, as we inch closer to the February 9 deadline, fans should only expect to see an uptick in hypothetical proposals surfacing.

Though the belief is that Leon Rose and company may be open to swinging big with a trade, there’s still a very real possibility that they could simply just look to partake in smaller exchanges during the regular season and hold off on any bigger moves until the summer months.

Should this happen, and the Knicks opt to partake in lower-level dealings, Heavy Sports’ own Adam Taylor believes that the franchise could theoretically look to strike a deal with a storied rival in the Boston Celtics, where former lottery pick Danilo Gallinari (selected sixth overall by the club back in 2008) could end up seeing his career come full circle and return to where his NBA journey began: in New York.

The proposed trade reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive:

Danilo Gallinari

Justin Jackson or Luke Kornet

Second-round draft pick

Boston Celtics receive:

Isaiah Hartenstein

Taylor would admit in a January 11 episode of CLNS Media’s Vitamin C’s podcast that “the Knicks are more likely to reject that than Boston are not to offer it,” which, because Gallinari could miss the entirety of this season as he rehabs from a torn ACL, sounds accurate.

Danilo Gallinari has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, the Italian national team announces. No ACL or ligament damage, the team says, which is best case for the Celtics forward following the non-contact injury on Saturday. https://t.co/NG8mS7O6pB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2022

However, due to Hartenstein’s lacking usage within New York’s rotation, acquiring Gallo’s (signed with Boston via MLE this summer) and either Justin Jackson’s or Luke Kornet’s (both attached to minimums) short-term salaries in exchange for the big man’s remaining 2022-23 salary and 2023-24 player option of $8.1 million could be worth it for New York considering they’d land a pick out of the transaction and, according to some, they are believed to be “hoarding” draft capital.

Still, should the Knicks wind up taking part in a trade this season, the hope amongst the fanbase is that it will be for a return package that’s far more valuable than a second-rounder and a collection of injured and underwhelming talents.

Knicks Could Go ‘Star-Chasing’

Though Taylor suggested the Knicks could look into making a simple low-buzz transaction during trade season, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has a different idea as he stated in an article published on January 11 that the ball club “shouldn’t be afraid to go star-chasing” this year, and tabbed three top-billed talents, in specific, as being possible options.

“Few teams have the kind of draft capital the Knicks possess, and even the strong play of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson has New York just seventh in the East. Adding a premier scorer like Beal or LaVine is at least worth checking the price on for the Knicks, taking this offense to an elite level. If the asking price is too high, Anunoby may actually be the better fit overall. Plugging the defensive juggernaut into a lineup that features Brunson, RJ Barrett, Randle and Mitchell Robinson would give this core plenty of size, scoring and now an elite defender on the perimeter. Don’t be shy, New York. Make some calls,” Swartz wrote.

Wizards Want To Keep Bradley Beal, Continue 'Middle-Build' Strategy https://t.co/RPM2F86CFD — RealGM (@RealGM) December 22, 2022

While recent buzz would suggest that Bradley Beal is likely staying put in Washington beyond the deadline, guys like the Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby have proven to be two of the most oft-mentioned top-notch targets named throughout these first few months of the 2022-23 season.

Knicks Predicted to Make Playoffs

After a sub-par, playoff-less 2021-22 campaign it appears the New York Knicks are on track to head back to the big dance in 2023.

In fact, in a January 12 Bleacher Report article writer Greg Swartz went as far as to predict that Tom Thibodeau’s squad will ultimately clinch a postseason berth this year and will go on to face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round.

“A Knicks-Celtics first round series would provide a tremendous basketball atmosphere, no matter the city or arena, and mark a nice turnaround for a New York team that finished eight games below .500 just a year ago. While Jalen Brunson has been the steady hand to guide this ship all season, it’s been the recent play of Julius Randle (30.9 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last 10 games) that should really have Knicks fans excited,” Swartz wrote.

SIX (6!!) KNICKS in double-digits in the W ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/ibLHorxw8u — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) January 12, 2023

Swartz would continue by giving the Knicks high praise, stating that “this team has proved it belongs back in the playoffs” with their production this season.

Since December 4 they have managed to become one of the best two-way clubs in the association, as they rank in as the second-best defensive team with a rating of 108.4, fifth-best offensive rating at 116.5 and hold the third best net rating at 8.2.