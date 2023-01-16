Trade Proposal Sees Knicks Swap Derrick Rose for $30 Million Wing

After having missed all but 26 games due to a nagging and problematic ankle ailment during the 2021-22 campaign, Derrick Rose’s return to the New York Knicks this season has been anything but ceremonious.

Through 45 contests, the 34-year-old has seen action on just 26 separate occasions, as he’s gradually witnessed his role within the rotation reduce to a mere bench filler and now is amid a DNP streak that has stretched out to seven-straight outings.

Since the beginning of the season, Rose has been an oft-mentioned name within the league’s trade rumor circuit, and now, with February 9th’s deadline rapidly approaching, NBA correspondent Marc Stein has reported that the Knicks are looking to “do right by” the veteran point guard should they opt to offload him this season.

The New York Knicks want to ‘do right by’ Derrick Rose and send him to an ideal situation, per @TheSteinLine (Via https://t.co/zGKwVhCNeT) pic.twitter.com/8ICZ9vUsjn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2023

“Sources say that New York is open to finding a new home via trade for former MVP Derrick Rose,” Stein reported. “But (that’s) only if it can, as one insider put it, “do right by” the longtime (head coach Tom) Thibodeau favorite.”

With this bit of news, it’s truly anyone’s guess what the right thing to do is in this situation, however, the staff at Dallas Basketball of FanNation’s Fastbreak seems to believe that such a move could entail the former All-Star heading to the Dallas Mavericks, and devised a trade package that, in their eyes, could help get him there.

New York Knicks receive:

Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Derrick Rose

After Jalen Brunson opted to ink a luxurious four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks via free agency this past summer, the Mavericks have struggled mightily to fill the scoring and secondary playmaking void he left behind upon his departure.

Ironically, the Dallas Basketball staff is under the impression that the same team that aided in the club’s current hardships is also the one that could help them address some of their glaring weaknesses, with Rose being a possible solution to their several backcourt problems.

Though this hypothetical transaction is mainly geared towards improving head coach Jason Kidd’s squad, in theory, it could subsequently also stand to benefit Tom Thibodeau’s club as well, for he’d be seeing one of his favorite former players in Bullock returning to New York, someone he went as far as to refer to as the team’s “unsung hero” during their miraculous 2020-21 season where they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

During his final season with the Knicks, before ultimately inking a three-year, $30 million deal with Dallas, the veteran wing saw himself boasting per-game averages of 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds whilst shooting 41.0% from deep.

Rose Still a Capable Contributor

Though he may not be the same player that was once looked upon as being a franchise centerpiece and who took home the 2010 league MVP, Derrick Rose has still proven to be a highly capable player in the association, especially when given an appropriate amount of time within a rotation to prove his worth.

D-Rose (25 PTS & 8 AST) was dialed in against the Clippers 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ijOvHFeDqv — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2021

Since committing to being a trusty contributor rather than a top-option starter back in 2019, Rose has produced rather effectively as he has posted averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and just shy of a steal per game on 47.2% shooting from the floor and 35.7% shooting from deep.

ROSE staying COMPOSED 🌹 pic.twitter.com/YQFMRAa8yt — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 12, 2022

Even throughout this season, despite seeing a career low in minutes (12.9), the point guard has still managed to show flashes at times of his abilities and what he can provide to a club when given a proper role within the rotation.

Per 100 possessions, he finds himself boasting averages of 22.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds.

Warriors Urged to Trade for Knicks Forward

This season, several members of the Knicks have been viewed as realistically expendable, with perhaps the most intriguing of the bunch being fourth-year forward, Cam Reddish.

Lineup alert: Cam Reddish unlikely to be a part of Knicks' rotation moving forward. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) January 5, 2023

The 10th overall selection from the 2019 NBA Draft, Reddish has struggled mightily with consistency, both in playing time and production, throughout his tenure in the association, and now, in his first official season with the Knicks, he has fallen out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation entirely.

With this, reports have been circulating that suggest Leon Rose and company are looking to move on from the 23-year-old before the trade deadline, and, should this be the case, Ben Stinar of FanNation’s Fastbreak stated in a January 13 piece that the Golden State Warriors should strongly consider pursuing Reddish and his raw-talents.

“Reddish is still young enough that his potential can be reached in the right situation. The Warriors have done an exceptional job putting the right role players around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green over the years. Andre Iguodala, who plays a similar position as Reddish, is in his 19th season in the NBA and cannot be relied upon as he has been in years past. In addition, they have also dealt with extended absences of other role players over the course of the season. Taking a chance on Reddish wouldn’t cost them much, and the risk is low, while the potential reward could be very high,” Stinar wrote.

Sources: The Knicks are seeking two second-round picks for Cam Reddish. More on Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Tim Hardaway Jr and Alec Burks. Plus, why the Lakers and Raptors may make a trade, and what’s next for the Nets without Kevin Durant on @hoopshype. https://t.co/v0cmGdvR2E — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 10, 2023

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks are seeking two second-round picks in exchange for Reddish’s services, which Stinar believes is a price the Warriors should ultimately be willing to pay.