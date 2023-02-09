Potential Trade Deadline Deal Pairs Knicks’ Obi Toppin With Star Point Guard

The NBA trade deadline has officially arrived, and the New York Knicks took their first crack at a mid-season deal in 2023 as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on February 8 that the franchise struck a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire veteran Josh Hart.

Now, with the 3 PM (EST) cutoff approaching, fans are champing at the bit in anticipation that the highly active Knickerbockers will strike again on another spicy transaction and, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Leon Rose and company could realistically receive a call from the Charlotte Hornets in regards to a potential deal involving big man Obi Toppin.

In a February 8 piece, Buckley rattled off a list of three names each team should look to target at this year’s deadline and, for the Hornets, he believes a deal for the 2020 lottery pick could prove to be a great addition.

“Another is plucking prospects away from win-now teams. Pair Toppin with a floor general like Ball, and Toppin’s box scores could go berserk,” Buckley wrote.

Several teams are interested in Obi Toppin ahead of the deadline, with the Knicks' asking price being "significant" (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/VvSwC20z8D pic.twitter.com/QIvjzrlJ2J — SNY (@SNYtv) February 9, 2023

Per SNY’s Ian Begley, there are “several teams” who have shown an interest in acquiring the Knicks big as the trade deadline approaches, though, per the report, New York’s asking price is “significant.”

Though teams like the Indiana Pacers have already expressed a desire to deal for him in the past, Buckley believes that the Charlotte Hornets may want to consider throwing their hat into the ring as well.

Toppin Has Shown Flashes With Knicks

Throughout his tenure with the Knicks, Obi Toppin has struggled mightily to come across any semblance of a consistent role within the rotation, as guys like Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson have been found taking over the overwhelming majority of the club’s frontcourt minutes since his arrival.

However, despite this unfortunate truth, when given a bump in playing time and increased opportunities, the 24-year-old has only managed to shine.

OBI HAS 42 POINTS 😳 pic.twitter.com/QcvGE68kfi — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 11, 2022

When given the opportunity to slot into the starting lineup during his time in the association, Toppin has gone on to put up tremendous numbers, posting averages of 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and just shy of a block on 57% shooting from the floor and 43.6% shooting from deep.

Considering the mainstays within the Knicks’ starting frontcourt are signed on to be in New York for the long-haul, the likelihood of the big man coming across this type of role that he’s proven to excel in seems to be rather low.

However, with a different franchise, perhaps the former National College Player of the Year would have an easier time becoming a locked-in starter where, in turn, he can finally begin to show why he was a top-10 NBA Draft selection in the first place.

Hart Has a Connection to Knicks Guard

Upon hearing the news that Josh Hart was traded to New York, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson couldn’t hold back his excitement as he instantaneously yelled out a two word, NSFW response.

“Oh sh*t,” Brunson shouted.

Jalen Brunson finding out the Knicks traded for Josh Hart 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcBJCVbG8M — Overtime (@overtime) February 9, 2023

Brunson and Hart’s relationship dates back to their collegiate days where they served as teammates at Villanova. The pair spent two seasons together (2015-17) where they helped guide the Wildcats to their second of three total NCAA tournament championships in 2016.