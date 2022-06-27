Knicks Draft Pick Draws Strong Comparison to Defensive Player of the Year

The New York Knicks initially picked 11th in the NBA Draft, but they traded the pick after missing out on Jaden Ivey.

A flurry of moves followed leaving many fans confused about what happened, but the Knicks were able to unload Kemba Walker’s contract and create more flexibility going forward.

While the first-round selections get all the headlines, the Knicks did select Duke’s Trevor Keels with the 42nd pick in the draft. There’s no question that second-round players have an uphill battle in the NBA, but Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell doesn’t seem too concerned with Keels.

Speaking to the New York Post, Carrawell had nothing but praise for the 18-year-old and even compared him to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Big Comparison

It shouldn’t be surprising to see a player’s former coach talk big about their player, but the comparisons are a bit eye-popping.

“I think he’s a starter [in the NBA],” Carrawell told The Post. “It’s harder when you’re a second-round pick, but he’s only 18. If he stays with it, and gets an opportunity and improves, I compare him to Marcus Smart.”

The thing hurting Keel the most is his age, and there will certainly be questions about whether he should’ve stayed in school another year, something his coach agrees with.

“In a year [if he stayed in school] he would’ve been a potential lottery pick and guaranteed first-round pick for sure,” he continued to The Post. “Potential is there. … I think the Knicks got a steal.”

If the Knicks are able to find a potential starter in the second round, then that’d be very nice for them. However, coach Tom Thibodeau does like his veterans, and an 18-year-old rookie doesn’t exactly fit that bill. Keels likely won’t find a ton of playing time for the Knicks next year, but Carraway does believe he’ll find a role eventually.

“I’m going into a foxhole, I want him on my side,” Carrawell said. “’Thibs is going to fall in love with Trevor, because he’s a competitor, he’s a winner.

Knicks Have Another Second Rounder to Worry About

After things appeared to be trending towards a reunion with Mitchell Robinson, a second-round pick himself back in 2018, things have gone silent.

There was concern from within that Robinson could jump ship to join another team, but Marc Stein reported on his Substack the two sides were getting closer and closer to a new contract.

For the time being, there doesn’t seem to be much to worry about, but losing Robinson would be a big blow to the team on the defensive end. They would still have Nerlens Noel, Jericho Sims and possibly Taj Gibson as big men on the roster, so it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

Robinson’s biggest issue in his young career has been his health, and if he was ever able to get that figured out, he could be a dominant force on the defensive end. As it stands now, it’s difficult to hand out a long-term high-money deal to him.

