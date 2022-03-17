Kentucky Star Named Knicks Point Guard of the Future by Draft Guru

The connections between the New York Knicks and the NCAA’s Kentucky Wildcats run deep. As of this writing, no less than three former Wildcats are on the team’s roster — 2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle, combo guard Immanuel Quickley and veteran paint protector Nerlens Noel.

And a number of other ex-Wildcats have cycled through the roster recently as well.

Meanwhile, Kenny Payne — who spent a decade in Lexington as a coach — is Tom Thibodeau’s top assistant. And, most notably, Knicks president Leon Rose and executive VP William Wesley have personal and professional relationships with Kentucky coach John Calipari going back years.

So, it should come as no surprise that in his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman had the Knicks going to the Wildcat well once again. Specifically, by drafting standout floor general TyTy Washington.

As it stands, the Knicks appear destined for the draft lottery; they’re currently five games out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Given the current standings, the club is tied with the Pelicans (via the Lakers) with an 11.7% chance of landing a top-four pick and 2.5% to get No. 1 overall.

When Wasserman’s mock went live on Wednesday, the Knicks were in the No. 9 spot, a position where the team could feasibly land a potential difference-maker. To that end, the draft guru went with Washington, who could fill New York’s incredible need for a new point guard.

He wrote:

The Knicks could look at Jalen Duren if they aren’t prepared to overpay Mitchell Robinson in free agency. But they be more enticed by the idea of finding a potential lead guard like Washington, an efficient three-level scorer whose playmaking potential sometimes feels masked by the presence of Sahvir Wheeler. Heading into the NCAA tournament, Washington has made 42 pull-ups (38.9 percent), 57.8 percent of his floaters and 62.5 percent of his rim finishes while totaling 119 assists to 49 turnovers.

Washington, who just turned 20 in November, has averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals through 30 games as a frosh.

Washington Compared to Chauncey Billups

For his part, BasketballNews.com’s Matt Babcock wasn’t overly enamored with Washington’s game initially. However, after seeing him play against a team featuring draft curiosity Emoni Bates last March, he jumped onto the baller’s bandwagon real quick.

Ahead of the season, he even compared Washington to retired NBA champion and five-time All-Star (and, now, Trail Blazers coach) Chauncey Billups.

“TyTy has solid size for a point guard, he’s as tough as nails, shoots the ball with range, and his court awareness and presence are special,” Babcock said, via The State Journal. “He also has ice in his veins and doesn’t get rattled. All of which are just like Billups.”

