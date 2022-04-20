Knicks Urged to Target ‘Dependable’ 25-Year-Old PG in Free Agency

The New York Knicks have a lot of questions to answer this offseason and one of their priorities should be finding a point guard to lead the team.

After cycling through them for the past several years, the time is perfect for the Knicks to either swing for the fences in a blockbuster deal, look for the future in the draft, or roll the dice on a guard ready to hit their prime.

Whatever New York decides to do, it’s clear Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker aren’t the long-term answers to the team going forward. It’s also clear Alec Burks isn’t going to be the answer by playing out of position at point guard.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes suggests the Knicks go after Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones in the offseason.

Jones to NYC

Playing in Memphis, it’s clear Jones will never be their point guard of the future because superstar in the making Ja Morant has that title locked down. This could lead him to seek out a bigger role elsewhere.

Hughes argues that while Jones hasn’t exactly shown star power during his time in the NBA, he has proved he can be a steady presence at point guard.

“Jones has never averaged double-digit points and hasn’t logged more than the 22.9 minutes per game he saw in 2018-19,” he wrote. “But he’s as steady as point guards get, and the Knicks just need someone whom they can count on at the position. Even if Julius Randle somehow retains his overly large share of playmaking duties, Jones’ value as a floor-spacer could help New York’s biggest star find easier shots.”

With a ball-dominant forward like Julius Randle, having a point guard who can play without the ball in his hands is ideal to have, and that’s certainly a role Jones can play. The Knicks could theoretically switch up their offense next year after Randle had a down year, but that’s up in the air.

Hughes also says the gamble on the young guard could be worth it because he might be able to thrive in a bigger role, similar to Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons.

“Lastly, Jones is heading into his age-26 season,” he wrote. “He isn’t some end-of-the-road game manager who gets by on old-man tricks. His dependable play in recent seasons should be viewed as a floor. There’s every chance he could level up in a bigger role.”

What Should the Knicks Do?

The good thing about a free agent like Tyus Jones is that he wouldn’t command a gigantic contract in free agency.

Instead he’s somebody who could be looking for a bigger role, and that’s something playing for the Knicks could offer him. However if the team is looking for somebody to take over the offense, he might not be the perfect fit for that as he’s never had to shoulder a load like that, let alone under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have been searching for their answer at point guard for years, and while Jones could be a good fit, he might not be the savior the team needs.

