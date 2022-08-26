Knicks Urged to Forget Donovan Mitchell, Target $179 Million Rising Star

After enduring yet another sub-.500, playoff-less campaign in 2021-22, the New York Knicks are looking to fast-track their bounce back by scouring this summer’s trade market for a potential roster-bolstering deal.

The most noteworthy player the franchise has been linked to since the start of the offseason is Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who has unofficially been available for over a month

Now, while there are many fans and media pundits alike who are rather high on the idea of the Knicks acquiring the 25-year-old guard, with people like former NBA Champion Richard Jefferson believing such a move is necessary for the team to become a desired destination, others believe that Utah’s asking price is simply too steep and, in turn, a deal should be avoided.

For those who hold this latter mindset, they feel as though Mitchell may not be worth the continuously raising price tag that, according to SNY’s Ian Begley via an August 23 report, could end up costing the ball club RJ Barrett in the process, and believe New York should consider looking elsewhere for a talent upgrade.

One alternative option that the folks at the “It’s a Hard Knicks Life” podcast mentioned is OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Even though Leon Rose and company are seemingly hell-bent on a pursuit of Mitchell, at least on the surface the concept of this proposed pivot could be quite beneficial for New York.

Gilgeous-Alexander Compared to Mitchell

Since being selected 11 overall back in the 2018 NBA Draft, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the association.

After spending his first two seasons in the NBA serving as a mere role player, the combo guard finally got his shot at leading his own squad in 2020-21, where he’s averaged 24.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 47% shooting from the floor ever since.

Last season, in particular, he took part in a career-best campaign where he posted 24.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and just shy of a block per game.

In comparison to Mitchell, the Oklahoma City star seems to have many advantages.

From his size (six-foot-six compared to six-foot-one) and distribution skills (31.3% assist percentage in 2021-22 compared to 27.7%) to his defensive abilities and age (just turned 24 years old while the Jazz guard will be turning 26 this September), one could argue that Gilgeous-Alexander would be the more ideal target for the Knicks to consider adding in a blockbuster exchange.

Jalen Rose Blasts Knicks’ Mitchell Pursuit

As stated earlier, not everyone is too keen on the idea of the New York Knicks acquiring Donovan Mitchell, especially if it means matching Utah’s current asking price.

In an August 23 episode of ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby, former NBA star Jalen Rose sounded off on the idea of the team’s current pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, stating that the star is simply not worth the number of assets that the Jazz are reportedly asking for in return.

“If you’re the Knicks, you’re going to give up so much capital to acquire him. Quickley, who’s a really good young guard. Toppin, who’s continuing to develop as a frontcourt player, athlete who can now shoot threes. Both of those are productive players,” Rose said.

“They have the opportunity to possibly grow to be starters. So to give up them and four first-round picks. One, two, three, four first-round picks, I think that’s too steep.”

Despite Utah’s price tag being incredibly high, New York believes that “no one is coming close to them” in trade talks.