Stan Van Gundy Says Knicks Aren’t As Good as Celtics, Bucks, 76ers

The New York Knicks’ recent play has seen the team receive more respect than they typically have. In the past, the Knicks have been looked at as a bad team that doesn’t have a chance of doing anything when it matters most. With the play of Jalen Brunson and others, the narrative has flipped.

Stan Van Gundy, TNT analyst, spoke with the New York Post about how the Knicks are currently playing, noting that the team has a chance to win 50 games this season.

“I think that 50 games has always sorta been a marker in the league of a really good regular-season team, and I think unfortunately, people discount the challenge of the regular season and the consistency it takes to go out and play high-level basketball every single night in the NBA, and I think the Knicks are doing that.”

This would only be the second time in the past 24 seasons that the Knicks reach 50 wins in a season.

Can the Knicks Compete With the Bucks and Celtics?

While this regular season success for the Knicks is fun for the fans and shows that the organization is on the right path, a huge question still remains. That questions if they can beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

While tough to say if they have enough to complete the task, it’s also fair to recognize that no one expected the Miami Heat to beat both of those teams last season. In terms of star power, the Bucks and Celtics might be the best teams in basketball. They’re loaded and at their best, very tough to beat. Van Gundy questions if the Knicks have enough to keep up with them and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think if I’m a New York fan, I’m excited about this team, and look, I don’t think they’re as good as those other three teams [Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia], but I’m sincere in saying Miami was not nearly as good last year as the Knicks are now, and they ended up in the NBA Finals. In boxing you’ve got a puncher’s chance. I think New York has a better chance now than they’ve had in a long time to go a step further or two steps further in the playoffs. But I still think anything beyond winning in the first round they would need some breaks, or maybe they hit it right and continue to improve.”

Trades Coming for the Knicks

The Knicks best chance could be this season. With the addition of OG Anunoby and a potential trade before the deadline, this could be the best New York Knicks team in a long time.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks are in the market for a forward and backup guard.

“The Knicks are doing their due diligence and looking at various players across the league, including Hornets guard Terry Rozier, Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon, former Tom Thibodeau favorite Alec Burks, sources said. In addition, the Knicks are surveying the trade market for a backup power forward, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Once we see what the roster offers after the deadline, we’ll have a better view of what the Knicks can do this season.