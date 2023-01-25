Knicks Linked to Key Warriors Piece in Potential Move: Report

Over the years the New York Knicks have seen countless front-office shakeups, most of which have wound up setting the franchise back several years due to unnecessary dealings and general malpractice.

However, recent rumblings suggest that the club could realistically be in the mix for one of the league’s top executives which, as a result, could put an end to the back-end uncertainty that has often plagued the franchise since the turn of the century.

According to a January 25 report by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick, sources around Golden State GM Bob Myers “are wondering whether—and even predicting that—his days with the Warriors are about to run out,” and, should there be a parting of ways in the near future, the Knicks are viewed as one of a small number of teams that could wind up vying for his services.

“According to sources close to the situation, Washington, Phoenix, and New York are all worth monitoring as possibilities,” per the report.

The report would note that the uncertainty surrounding the executive’s future with the Warriors relates to his current contract situation, as his deal is set to expire come the offseason and negotiations reportedly “remain flat,” as team majority owner Joe Lacob has gone on record claiming Myers to be earning a salary in the “top three among general managers,” though the piece by The Athletic has noted that numerous people with “ballpark knowledge” of executive salaries have claimed “Myers falls somewhere in the range of either sixth, seventh or eighth on the base salary totem pole.”

Slater, Thompson, and Amik would also insinuate that the current rumblings may also be about more than just money, as they suggested in the report that the GM may simply wish for a fresh start with another organization where he can try his hand in once again organically building a team from the ground up.

A two-time NBA Executive of the Year winner, Myers has been deemed the architect for this dynastic iteration of the Golden State Warriors, as he has been directly responsible for many key decisions for the franchise such as the selection and retainment of foundational pieces like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the free agency signing of Andre Iguodala back in 2013, and the hiring of Steve Kerr as head coach in 2014 among many others.

Should he be looking to part ways with the Warriors upon the expiration his current deal, it’s very likely that the big market New York Knicks will wind up being a team in contention for his services, and already Slater, Thompson, and Amik believe them to be a team worth monitoring.

Knicks Could Trade With Golden State

As things currently stand, Bob Myers still represents the Golden State Warriors and, in turn, is continuing on with his task of trying to better position the reigning champions for a shot at defending their title.

Though there are perhaps several ways for him to accomplish such an objective, one avenue Ben Stinar of FanNation’s Fastbreak believes he could look to embark on is by means of a trade with the New York Knicks to acquire fourth-year forward, Cam Reddish.

“Reddish is still young enough that his potential can be reached in the right situation. The Warriors have done an exceptional job putting the right role players around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green over the years. Andre Iguodala, who plays a similar position as Reddish, is in his 19th season in the NBA and cannot be relied upon as he has been in years past. In addition, they have also dealt with extended absences of other role players over the course of the season. Taking a chance on Reddish wouldn’t cost them much, and the risk is low, while the potential reward could be very high,” Stinar wrote.

Sources: The Knicks are seeking two second-round picks for Cam Reddish. More on Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Tim Hardaway Jr and Alec Burks. Plus, why the Lakers and Raptors may make a trade, and what’s next for the Nets without Kevin Durant on @hoopshype. https://t.co/v0cmGdvR2E — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 10, 2023

Though a former top-10 NBA Draft selection and still on his rookie-scale contract, Reddish’s value has plummeted considerably, particularly this season as he racks up DNPs on a nightly basis for the Knicks, and, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Leon Rose and company are seeking just two second-round picks for his services.

In Stinar’s eyes, Golden State should be willing to match such a price, as Reddish’s lottery-selected status coupled with the flashes he’s already shown throughout his tenure in the NBA make him a low-risk, high-reward type of transaction, which is typically a type of situation a title-favorite team like the Warriors can afford to gamble on.

Knicks Predicted to Trade ‘Multiple Firsts’

Many are expecting to see the New York Knicks make some sort of splashy move at some point in the near future, as their dealings over the past few years have them now sitting on an enviable amount of assets, many of which are just waiting to be offloaded.

This season, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale believes that the front office will finally execute some sort of transaction involving these aforementioned luxuries, as he states that they are one of three specific teams that may wind up trading multiple first-round picks.

“The New York Knicks, meanwhile, are here for clicks as the sensible option. They have a crap ton of lower- and mid-end firsts, some of which aren’t especially likely to convey anytime soon or at all. (Looking at you, obligations from Detroit and Washington).

“Giving up one of those assets without acquiring a star is hardly back-breaking. Keep your eyes peeled on Obi Toppin, too. He is extension-eligible this summer, the Knicks still refuse to trot him out at center, and he has no clear path to a purposeful role so long as Julius Randle is on the team and making an All-Star case,” Favale wrote.

The Knicks reached out to the Raptors about trading for OG Anunoby prior to their recent winning streak (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/LYvaI3Lb6V pic.twitter.com/eEn0OcgXMo — SNY (@SNYtv) December 20, 2022

Though all of this is mere speculation at this point, many have already penciled in New York as being the “mystery team” that Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star reported had offered the Toronto Raptors three first-round picks for their rising-star wing, OG Anunoby.