Knicks Trade Proposal Swaps RJ Barrett for $106 Million All-NBA Wing

After their surprise fifth-seed finish in the Eastern Conference standings and a trip to the conference semifinals in 2022-23, the New York Knicks appear to be one piece away from thrusting themselves into the contender conversation.

On July 13, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley constructed a wild multi-team trade proposal that, in his eyes, could immediately insert the club into such a category.

The proposed transaction reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive: Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics receive: Damian Lillard, 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, from NYK via WAS)

Portland Trail Blazers receive: RJ Barrett, Malcolm Brogdon, Quentin Grimes, Jericho Sims, 2026 first-round pick (from NYK), 2028 first-round pick (from NYK), 2027 first-round pick swap (from BOS)

Though some such as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith have suggested the Knicks should consider a pursuit of Damian Lillard this summer, who just recently requested a trade from the Trail Blazers, Buckley believes that the team’s inclusion in the superstar sweepstakes would best be served as a third party, and landing Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics may be the ideal move.

“Brown is sort of the actualized version of what the Knicks hope Barrett could one day become. Brown is a shape-shifting defender who can carry an offense or share the spotlight with a co-star (or two),” Buckley wrote.

“A Brown-Brunson-Randle trio could move New York into the championship discussion. A supporting cast that would still include Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein might give the Knicks a top-eight rotation as strong as any.”

Jaylen Brown (41 PTS, 13 REB) was a FORCE on the floor in the @celtics' third-straight win ☘️ pic.twitter.com/iiOB4Q358f — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2023

Jaylen Brown finds himself coming off of a career campaign where he posted stellar per-game averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting a highly efficient 49.1 percent from the field.

As a result of his efforts, the 27-year-old nabbed his second All-Star nod as well as his first All-NBA selection, which now has him eligible for a lucrative $295 million supermax extension that would, presumably, come into effect following the final year of his current $106 million deal should he sign.

Knicks Clearly Covet a Star Wing

This proposed idea of the Knicks pursuing a player like Jaylen Brown in a possible summer blockbuster should not be all that shocking, nor should it be considered outlandish.

If fans have learned anything when it comes to New York’s offseason desires, it’s that they are very much interested in the idea of adding on a star wing who can play both ends of the floor, and this is highlighted by their interest in Los Angeles Clippers cornerstone, Paul George.

SNY’s Ian Begley has reported the Knicks see the eight-time All-Star “as the perfect addition to this particular team,” which is almost certainly due to his stellar two-way abilities.

However, the only issue with George is his age (33) coupled with his inability to remain healthy, as he has played in just 189 out of a potential total of 308 regular season games over the last four seasons.

Jaylen Brown, however, has the veteran beat in both areas, as he’s just 27 years old and has only two seasons under his belt where he’s seen significant injury-induced hiatuses (most games missed in a season have been 15).

The idea of adding a talent like Brown could and should be a high priority for this Knicks team if he were to be made available.

Knicks Committed to Trading Evan Fournier

Though the aforementioned trade concept is a mere hypothetical, the Knicks do seem invested in striking another deal, though one more focused on sending individuals outbound rather than New York bound.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Leon Rose and company are actively looking to move the remaining two years of Evan Fournier’s $73 million contract in a potential multi-team trade.

“Rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

Jake Fischer: “…Rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks, sources said…” https://t.co/aKLGv1O3vb pic.twitter.com/tMK2N0Y9oc — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 12, 2023

In the midst of what should be the prime of his career, Evan Fournier spent the majority of his 2022-23 campaign sequestered to an end-of-bench role, as head coach Tom Thibodeau made the decision early on in the year to invest the lion’s share of minutes at the two guard into the younger Quentin Grimes.

Despite his inactivity, the 30-year-old still is considered a trusty sharpshooting wing who can help a multitude of contenders in need of floor spacing. Through 11 seasons in the association, Evan Fournier boasts averages of 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 37.9 percent from distance.