New York Knicks Won’t Trade Mitchell Robinson for Star Center

The New York Knicks have long shown their interest in current Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has been on the Knicks radar since he entered the league as the 28-year-old grew up in New Jersey.

Initial reports from NBA insider Shams Charania showed New York’s interest in the elite shooting big man. New reports, however, indicate that they won’t trade Mitchell Robinson for him.

“The Knicks have all the flexibility,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.“ “They maintained all their assets. They have eight first-round picks to trade … I expect them to prioritize playmaking. They’re always going to have an interest in Karl-Anthony Towns. Nothing has materialized as of yet.”

While it might not make a ton of sense for the Timberwolves to trade Towns due to their 24-9 record and first-place spot in the Western Conference, the Knicks have a ton of draft picks that could interest them.

Knicks Need a Center After Mitchell Robinson’s Injury

Robinson had ankle surgery that will require him to miss the whole season. When the news was first announced, many believed that Mitchell was going to return in 8-10 weeks. Shortly after the initial announcement, the Knicks applied for a Disabled Player Exception, indicating that he’s done for the season.

As the Knicks look to make a push in the loaded Eastern Conference, they need another big. However, that doesn’t mean that they want to trade Robinson to land him.

The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported that the Knicks have no intention of moving Robinson, even if he was healthy.

“Notably, the Knicks have no intention of including the injured Mitchell Robinson, even if he were healthy. Robinson is out another 6-8 weeks before being re-evaluated, with speculation that he could miss the rest of the season. Multiple sources said the Knicks have indicated they want to start Towns next to Robinson, similar to how the Wolves have had what come considered surprising success with Towns next to Gobert.”

With the likelihood of Robinson missing the season, this could be a deal for next year, too. The Knicks want Towns and if he becomes available, they’re the instant favorite to land him.

The Knicks Connection Could Land Them a Star

New York’s CAA connection has been well reported. CAA is one of the top agencies in the basketball world. Leone Rose, head of the team’s basketball operations, is a former CAA agent.

Towns, who’s represented by CAA, fits the exact wants and needs of the New York Knicks. Not only is he a player that they’re interested in, but the CAA connection makes him the easy target.

Moore added that the ties between them go back a decade and will have a factor in the who team adds.

“Why the interest in Towns? Towns is represented by CAA, and pretty much every major star with CAA ties will wind up on the Knicks’ list. The ties between CAA and the Knicks go back decades and are not limited to former CAA agent Leon Rose’s position as head of the team’s basketball operations.”

This season, Towns is averaging 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. His 40.1 three-point percentage is rare for his position.T