Analyst Floats Proposed Trade That Lands Knicks Zach LaVine

The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 4 to pull themselves to 11-13 on the season, firmly in control of the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and in the play-in tournament conversation.

Acquiring Jalen Brunson was a move that drew a lot of excitement in the fan base as it solved a long vacant hole for the team at point guard, but it hasn’t proven to be enough to get the Knicks over the hump into becoming true contenders.

There are a variety of ways for the team to improve, but the quickest route would be swinging for the fences and acquiring a star player. There are plenty of targets for the Knicks to go after, and they have the young assets and draft picks to make something happen.

NBA analyst Bill Simmons spoke about ways to “save” the Chicago Bulls, a team currently underneath the Knicks in the standings, and he floats a trade that would send Zach LaVine to New York.

Knicks Land a Proven Scorer

The Knicks have Brunson running the show for them, but it hasn’t been enough to get them on the right side of .500, so perhaps more help is needed. LaVine would add a scoring punch to the team that is currently missing, and it’d give the team somebody who can get a basket at will.

Simmons seems to think it’d be quite simple to get him as he suggests flipping Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a draft pick to make the deal happen.

“Trade LaVine to the Knicks,” he said. “LaVine’s coming off the knee injury in May, he hasn’t looked the same. But if you’re the Knicks, you’re like ‘Well we would have signed him for the max in the summer, so we’ll get him anyway.’ So do Toppin, and expirings, and maybe make them take back the Fournier trade and maybe do a top-4 protected first next year.”

While his scoring is down this season, this is still a player who is averaging 22 points per game for the Bulls, and that would go a long way in New York. The Knicks need consistent options, and this would be a way to make that happen.

Starting Lineup Would Look Good

If the Knicks managed to pull a trade like this off by only giving up one rotational piece in Toppin, then the starting lineup would look very formidable. It would consist of Brunson, LaVine, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, and that would be a tough team to compete with night in and night out.

It would be tough to see Toppin go, but he doesn’t have a clear path forward to find minutes with the team, and his efficiency has started to slip this season as he’s shooting just 42.3 percent from the floor, a steep drop from his 53.1 percent average last year.

Perhaps a bigger role would be better for him, and it’s likely he’d find that somewhere other than the Knicks, whether that’s with the Bulls or some other team entirely.