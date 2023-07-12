Zach LaVine Asked When Is He Going to Demand a Trade to Knicks

Chicago Bulls‘ two-time All-Star Zach LaVine was taken aback when he was put on the spot during his guesting on the Broadcast Boys at the MLB Celebrity Softball Game on July 9.

LaVine was asked toward the end of the segment when he would demand a trade to the New York Knicks.

“Awww, man! Talk to Donovan [Mitchell],” LaVine replied, referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers star who was the next guest after him.

Mitchell nearly got traded to his hometown team Knicks last summer until the Cleveland Cavaliers scooped him up at the last minute.

On the other hand, LaVine has been on the Knicks’ radar dating back to the trade deadline according to a report from SNY’s Ian Begley in May. While the Bulls rebuffed the Knicks last February, Jake Fischer of the Yahoo Sports reported last month that Chicago’s front office has been quietly gauging LaVine’s trade market.

“Wishful executives will keep their eyes peeled on Portland and Damian Lillard, but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote.

It is unclear if the Knicks were one of the team contacted by the Bulls.

Then on NBA Draft Night, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported about a potential roadblock for the Knicks to land LaVine.

“The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office,” Bondy wrote.

On July 7, NBC Sports-Chicago’s Bulls insider K.C. Johnson reported that LaVine was involved in preliminary trade talks. But the Knicks are not involved.

“League sources said that LaVine has landed in preliminary conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, who are working with James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively, to find them new homes,” Johnson wrote.

Steve Kerr Raves About Knicks New Addition

Golden State coach Steve Kerr had a rave review of Knicks’ new acquisition Donte DiVincenzo, whom he coached last season with the Warriors.

“His competitiveness is going to fit right in. The Knicks really struck me as a competitive group last year,” Kerr said, per the New York Post. “Thibs’ is going to love him, then the Villanova connection with Josh and Jalen. That’s real, those guys are champions together from college. I think that connection will help, and then he’ll give them another two-way player, another guy who can handle the ball and play off of it, and defend on the other end. Guys like that are super-valuable.”

The Knicks signed DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million deal.

Donte DiVincenzo’s contract structure, per source: 2023-24: $10.9M

2024-25: $11.4M

2025-26: $12M

2026-27: $12.5M Plus $750K in unlikely bonuses each season for LOTS of things, including DPOY, MVP, MIP, 6MOY and All-NBA. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 9, 2023

DiVincenzo is reunited with his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York. The trio won a national championship in 2016.

Obi Toppin Opens up About Ill-Fated Knicks Tenure

Obi Toppin is hoping to get the playing time he desperately seeks with his new team after his ill-fated stint with the Knicks ended in a underwhelming trade.

“I didn’t get the minutes I wanted. But now it’s a new start. I’m here in Indy,” Toppin said via New York Post’s Zach Braziller in his first interview since the Knicks traded him to the Pacers for a pair of late second-round picks.