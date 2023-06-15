Knicks Rumors: Younger but Pricier Option Outside Bradley Beal Quietly Emerges

The New York Knicks might want to pump their brakes on a potential Bradley Beal bidding war as a younger but pricier wing option could also become available this summer.

Chicago Bulls‘ two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who has four years left on his $215 million, five-year deal, could also hit the trade market, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Wishful executives will keep their eyes peeled on Portland and Damian Lillard, but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote.

The Knicks have previously checked in with the Bulls regarding LaVine at the February trade deadline, and the names of Immanuel Quickley and veteran Derrick Rose came up, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“When the Knicks and Bulls talked casually about a potential deal during the season (several weeks before the trade deadline), I was told that some with Chicago had interest in Immanuel Quickley,” Begley wrote in his May 18 SNY mailbag.

“…Derrick Rose was also among the players who were discussed as part of trade packages in those casual conversations between the Knicks and Bulls, per people familiar with the matter.”

According to Fischer, LaVine’s price point will be steeper than Beal, whose no-trade clause and 15% trade kicker could scare teams in the wake of the new punitive Collective Bargaining Agreement that aims at the league’s top spenders.

“It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal,” Fischer wrote.

LaVine is two years younger than Beal and has a cheaper contract. But it will cost the Knicks more to acquire LaVine than the Wizards star.

After two straight All-Star appearances, LaVine did not make it this past season despite playing in 77 of 82 regular-season games. He averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game on a 49/38/85 shooting split.

In contrast, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game on a 51/37/84 shooting split in 50 games this past season.

Zach LaVine Credits Tom Thibodeau for His Breakout Year

LaVine previously played under Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota and credited the current Knicks coach for his breakout in the NBA during their lone season together.

“Look, I understand the business of basketball,’’ LaVine told the Chicago-Sun Times months before the Knicks hired Thibodeau in 2020. “Yeah, he traded me, but for that one season he did coach me, he gave me an opportunity. He put the ball in the hands of a 20, 21-year-old kid and said, ‘Go hoop.’ That’s bigger than the business of basketball.”

When Knicks hired Thibodeau, LaVine once again praised his former coach.

‘‘[His] style works,’’ LaVine told Chicago-Sun Times then. ‘‘He’s not a beat-around-the-bush type of guy. . . . Once you buy into his coaching, I mean, look at the track record. It’s pretty damn good.’’

Knicks Express Interest in Bradley Beal Trade

The Knicks have already expressed their interest in trading for the Beal if he hits the trade market, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

“The Knicks have thought about Beal for longer than just this week. According to a league source close to the situation, New York’s front office has already let necessary people know the team would be interested in the former All-NBA guard if he were to become available,” Katz wrote.

Beal has four years left on his five-year, $251 million super-max deal.