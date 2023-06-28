Knicks All-Star Target’s Price ‘Far Above Bradley Beal Deal’

New York Knicks‘ All-Star trade target Zach LaVine is expected to command a heftier package than what Washington Wizards got in the underwhelming Bradley Beal trade.

The Bulls have quietly gauged LaVine’s trade market, but their asking price is relatively high, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Chicago, however, is said to hold LaVine’s trade value far above the return that Washington netted for Bradley Beal earlier this month, and it’s difficult to find a trade partner for the Bulls that is willing to sacrifice blue-chip players and first-round draft capital for the 28-year-old and his lucrative contract in the league’s new economic landscape,” Fischer wrote.

LaVine is fresh off the first season of a five-year, $215 million contract. Unlike Beal, LaVine does not have a no-trade clause, which significantly crippled the Wizards at the negotiation table.

The Wizards netted six second-round draft picks and four first-round pick swaps, along with Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, from the Phoenix Suns for Beal, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd.

Washington and Phoenix have finalized the Bradley Beal trade, landing the Wizards six second-round draft picks and four first-round pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Suns are sending seconds in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030. Pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

The Wizards later flipped Paul for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick from the Golden State Warriors.

Knicks Inquired About Zach LaVine at Trade Deadline

The Knicks have checked in with the Bulls ahead of the last trade deadline about LaVine, according to SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley.

Quickley and Rose were the Knicks players discussed in the casual talks that did not go past the exploratory stage.

“When the Knicks and Bulls talked casually about a potential deal during the season (several weeks before the trade deadline), I was told that some with Chicago had interest in Immanuel Quickley,” Begley wrote in his May 18 SNY mailbag.

“…Derrick Rose was also among the players who were discussed as part of trade packages in those casual conversations between the Knicks and Bulls, per people familiar with the matter.”

Rose had been waived, paving the way for the Bulls to bring back home the former MVP in free agency.

Klutch Sports Against Zach LaVine-Knicks Trade

LaVine’s agency, Klutch Sports, would be against a Knicks deal, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

“The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office,” Bondy wrote.

The last Klutch Sports client who played for the Knicks was Cam Reddish, whose time in New York did not end well. The former lottery pick was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers midseason in exchange for Josh Hart, who played a vital role in the Knicks’ playoff run.

Reddish, who only saw action for 35 games during his forgettable stint with the Knicks, blamed favoritism and politics for his lack of a defined role.

“It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball,” Reddish told the New York Daily News in March. “It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S**t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.”