Zach Lowe Makes Bold Claim Regarding Knicks Postseason Chances

The New York Knicks currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, just 2.5 games behind the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

With about a quarter of the season remaining, it’s clear that the Knicks are playoff bound after missing out on the postseason last year, but the question remains: ‘just how far can this Knicks team go?’

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the New York should be seen as a genuine threat to whoever they draw once the playoffs begin and could even be more dangerous than last season’s Eastern Conference runners-up, the Miami Heat.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I can’t believe it. I think it’s the Knicks (who are more dangerous). As much respect as I have for the Heat and all that they’ve accomplished. They were one shot from the finals last year, and they seem to just get there every year…It’s coming together for the Knicks. They are rock-solid 1-to-9, and they can go 10 deep if they need to. They know exactly who they are, what their identity is, what everyone’s role is,” Lowe said.

New York is currently on a six-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 1, as they look to keep their winning run alive.

Knicks Jalen Brunson Receiving Strong Praise

Following JJ Redick’s praise of Jalen Brunson on February 14, where he noted how Brunson has been among the best guards in the NBA this season, the former sharpshooter opted to double down during a February 27 episode of his Old Man & The Three podcast.

“A few weeks ago on First Take they let me do 60-seconds on Jalen Brunson and I gave him some love. And what I said was, since January 1, since, you know, the start of the new year, he’s playing as well as any guard in the NBA outside of Damian Lillard. I said that, that was a direct quote right there. And the responses to that showed me how many f*cking casual fans there are…You could just watch the game and see what Jalen Brunson does on a nightly basis and how important he is, especially in the clutch,” Redick said.

Brunson has been a significant part of the Knicks’ success this season and has quickly become one of their star players courtesy of both his scoring and playmaking ability. In fact, in 59 games this season, Brunson is averaging 23.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

Josh Hart Would Like to Stay With Knicks

Another recent addition that has been impressing in a Knicks jersey is Josh Hart, who was acquired around the February 9 trade deadline and has injected a level of grit into the team’s rotation.

When speaking to the media following the Knicks’ February 24 victory over the Washington Wizards, Hart addressed the question surrounding his future with the franchise due to his current contract situation.

“That’s something I would definitely want to do,” Hart said. “This is my sixth year in the league, fourth team, fourth organization, sixth head coach. I want a home. I want to find a home and this is a place where I would love that home to be. You know, on the court, there are so many things that align with my principles as a player, and, off the court, just being around with friends and close to family…this would be an amazing spot, this is something that I would love to be in and hopefully they feel the same.”

As things stand, Hart has a player option for the 2023-23 season, but he may choose to opt out of that and renegotiate a longer tenure with the Knicks, given the early success he’s found since becoming a part of the franchise.