Knicks ‘Checked in’ With $193 Million Star: ‘Adam Silver Would Be Dancing’

The New York Knicks have checked in with the New Orleans Pelicans about a potential trade for oft-injured young star Zion Williamson, according to former New York Post reporter Marc Berman.

Berman, who retired last year after covering the Knicks for 23 seasons, added Williamson to the Knicks could be a possibility.

“New Orleans is still not sold on Zion Williamson,” Berman said on the Knicks Recap Podcast. “Obviously, there’s a risk there. All eyes are on him this season. I was told the Knicks checked in over the offseason about Zion. That could be a possibility.”

“Listen, it’s a mystery with Zion. It’s all about his injury, health, and his weight, but he’s spectacular. Putting Zion in New York, Adam Silver would be dancing and doing cartwheels,” Berman continued.

In July, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that Williamson could be had for the right package. The Pelicans were rumored to be targeting the No. 3 pick, which turned out to be Scoot Henderson. But they stood pat with Williamson.

The hulking Pelicans forward considers Madison Square Garden his favorite NBA arena outside New Orleans.

It is unclear how serious the Knicks are in targeting Williamson as he plays the same position as Julius Randle, their two-time All-Star.

Randle recently switched agencies, dumping Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for WME Sports. Knicks president Leon Rose used to head CAA’s basketball division before he moved to NBA front office.

Randle is entering the second year of a $117 million, four-year extension. Williamson, limited to only 29 games over the past two seasons due to a foot injury, is also entering the second year of a five-year rookie max extension with the Pelicans.

Julius Randle Explains Agency Switch

Randle played it coy when asked about changing representation in the middle of his contract extension.

“I wanted to be closer to RJ,” Randle jokingly answered when asked about his decision to join Bill Duffy’s stable at WME Sports.

Duffy also represents Barrett and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Turning serious, Randle thanked his former agent at CAA.

“Aaron [Mintz] was great, he’s been with me for the majority of my career,” Randle said. He did a great job during that time for me. For me, I just wanted to be closer to RJ.”

Randle could join free agency in the summer of 2025 if he opts out of his $29.4 million player option in the final year of his current deal. He will be 31 by then.

Julius Randle Speaks Highly of Obi Toppin

Randle spoke highly of his ex-backup Obi Toppin after the trade that saw the former No. 8 pick going to the Indiana Pacers for a pair of late second-round picks.

“That’s my guy, man,” Randle told reporters after their first day of practice at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. “He was in a tough spot, obviously, playing behind me.”

“But I just tried to help him mentally stay in it as much as he could and make the most of his opportunities. And he did. He did a great job. He was more than a great teammate. I’m excited to see him flourish out there. He’s going to be great out there.”