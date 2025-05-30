Neymar Gives Cryptic Message About Santos Future

Neymar is making steps towards making a full recovery from his recent injuries as he looks to prove that he can still play at a high level as one of the best players in the world. However, that will test the Brazil star’s commitment with his boyhood club Santos.

Neymar signed with Santos in January, shortly after accepting a contract termination with Saudi club Al-Hilal. The deal was set to expire in five months, meaning that June will present a huge decision for the Brazil star. He can choose to stay with his boyhood club or depart for greater ventures as he seeks to make the national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer has progressed towards returning to form. He suffered a torn ACL in October 2023, and while he recovered from that injury, hamstring issues have limited his availability for his club and the national team. Since joining Santos in January, he’s scored three goals after 11 matches.

Brazil media asked Neymar about his future with the club after Wednesday’s game between Santos and German club RB Leipzig. He remains unsure but stated it will become clearer in mid-June.

“I still don’t know. I’m not going to answer any more questions about it. I’ve already said that I don’t know, so that’s because I’m still thinking about it. There’s no point in asking me again in three days’ time, because the answer will be the same. I’ll only decide after the 12th [June],” he said.

What Lies Ahead for Neymar, Santos

Neymar will become a free agent on June 30, meaning his June 12 deadline will carry weight on what he does next in his career.

June 12 is specific because the Brazil’s league, the Campeonato Brasileiro, will pause as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will commence on June 14. Four teams from the country will take part in the tournament, specifically Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fluminense, and Botafogo.

Neymar and Santos may not be in the tournament, but their names will be in the headlines due to the former’s free agency decision. The club wants him to stay until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning they would sign him to a one-year deal. However, if the Brazil star wishes to look elsewhere, he would have the right to do so.

Neymar’s father and agent, Neymar da Silva Santos, provided an update on his son’s future. He said nothing has been decided yet but revealed that his son has options outside of Santos.

“On June 30, everyone will know if we are going to continue,” he told Globoesporte. “We haven’t decided anything, because Neymar’s contract expires and renewal has not yet been discussed.”

“The renewal depends on several factors. Santos has complete freedom to accept Neymar or not. To say whether it wants to renew his contract or not. Now we need to know if Santos has the structure to keep Neymar. It’s not up to us… Now, does Neymar have a market? He does.”

Neymar and Santos have two more matches to play before Brazil’s league pauses for the FIFA Club World Cup. They will face Botafogo on June 1 at 3 p.m. and Fortaleza on June 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.