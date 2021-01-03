NFC East Playoff Standings: Tiebreakers for Cowboys, Washington & Giants

Heading into the regular-season finale, all eyes are on the NFC East playoff picture with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Football Team fighting for a postseason spot. Washington controls their own destiny while the Cowboys and Giants need some help to reach the playoffs.

The NFC East has been a punching bag for many NFL jokes throughout the season, but the Cowboys and Washington’s hot finish has them in playoff contention. Dallas, New York or Washington will clinch the NFC East division title, the No. 4 seed in the NFC and a home playoff game during Wild Card Weekend.

Washington owns the tiebreaker over the Cowboys thanks to sweeping their season series, per ESPN. For Cowboys fans, the simplest way for Dallas to make the postseason is a win against the Giants followed by Washington losing to the Eagles. The Cowboys can also get into the playoffs with a tie against the Giants and a loss by Washington. A Washington tie versus the Eagles could also send the Cowboys through to the postseason if Dallas wins. The Giants need a win over the Cowboys along with a Washington loss to make the postseason.

If the Cowboys lose to the Giants, they will officially be eliminated from playoff contention making the Washington-Eagles game less relevant. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is aiming to bring their momentum into the postseason or offseason depending on Dallas’ fate.

“I definitely do believe that success at the end of the season catapults you into your offseason program, and can very well factor into next year,” McCarthy said, per USA Today.

For Washington, the season began with Dwayne Haskins as the team’s captain and starting quarterback. It ended with the team releasing Haskins before Washington’s season finale with their playoff fate potentially on the line.

“Rivera said he has put a lot of emphasis on how important this upcoming game is,” Washington’s reporter Zach Selby tweeted. “There have been several close losses this season, and none of those will haunt him because it’s all part of the learning process.”

New York Giants’ Playoff Scenarios

The New York Giants can clinch a playoff spot under the following scenario, per NFL.com.

1. Giants win + Washington loss

Dallas Cowboys’ Playoff Scenarios

The Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot under any of the following scenarios, per NFL.com.

1. Cowboys win + Washington loss or tie

2. Cowboys tie + Washington loss

Washington Football Team’s Playoff Scenarios

Washington can clinch a playoff spot under any of the following scenarios, per NFL.com.

1. Washington win

2. Washington tie + Cowboys loss or tie

NFC East Standings

The Eagles have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Washington Football Team holds the tiebreaker over the Cowboys.

TEAM W L T Washington 6 9 0 Giants 6 10 0 Cowboys 6 10 0 Eagles 4 10 1

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Packers* 12 3 0 2. Saints* 11 4 0 3. Seahawks* 11 4 0 4. Washington 6 9 0 5. Buccaneers* 10 5 0 6. Rams 9 6 0 7. Bears 8 7 0 8. Cardinals 8 7 0 9. Giants 6 10 0 10. Cowboys 6 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No. 7 Chicago Bears vs. No. 2 New Orleans Saints

No. 6 L.A. Rams vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 4 Washington Football Team

Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

Thanks to playoff expansion, the top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a postseason spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Buccaneers 10 5 0 2. Rams 9 6 0 3. Bears 8 7 0 4. Cardinals 8 7 0 5. Giants 6 9 0 6. Cowboys 6 10 0

