NFL Highlights Falcons’ Elliss as Most Underappreciated

Since arriving in Atlanta, linebacker Kaden Elliss was never one to chase headlines. After a dominant 2024 season, the NFL spotlight is finally starting to notice.

This week, NFL.com Editor Gennaro Filice wrote about the most underappreciated players in the NFL.

Filice named Kaden Elliss as the player who fits that bill for the Falcons.

A fitting recognition for a player who had a breakout season in 2024 after four years of transition in the NFL.

With new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich now in the fold, Elliss will look at having another substantial year on defense.

The resurgence of Elliss positions him as a critical piece in the team’s evolving identity.

Elliss Resurgence In Atlanta

Elliss was drafted by the rival New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft.

After a few years as a rotational player, Elliss found himself having his first notable season in 2022.

From there, Elliss found himself in Atlanta and continued to build off his latest season with the Saints.

After his best season to date in 2024, Kaden Elliss has turned into the best-kept secret for the Falcons.

Elliss had an impressive 2024 campaign, having a staggering 151 total tackles, finishing near the top of the NFL. He also notched 5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

Most notably, Elliss had 34 pressures on the season, per NGS. This matched perennial pro bowler Lavonte David for the most among inside linebackers.

Perhaps the most notable highlight was his performance in week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

“The versatile defender was a one-man army in many games, including the Week 9 win over Dallas, when Elliss piled up 13 tackles (including two for loss), five pressures, three QB hits and a sack,” per NFL Editor Gennaro Filice.

It was a season that showcased Elliss’ versatility, toughness and relentless motor, traits that made him the leader and centerpiece of the Falcons defense.

Defensive Anchor In New Era

Kaden Elliss’ impact may go beyond just the stat sheet this season.

With the Falcons ushering in a new era, the career resurgence of Elliss positions him for a big role in Atlanta.

New starting quarterback Michael Penix will face the inevitable ups and downs with just a handful of starts under center.

Penix will need time to adjust and with a defense that can keep games within reach will go a long way to the success of Penix and the Falcons.

That is where Elliss comes in.

Not only as a relentless playmaker, but a vocal leader who can rally the team when needed most.

Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the Falcons are expected to adopt a new versatile and aggressive approach on defense.

With the addition of rookie pass rushers Jalen Walker and James Pearce Jr, and with Elliss shoring up the middle, Ulbrich has the tools and just needs to piece it all together.

It comes as no surprise that Elliss was named as the Falcons’ most underappreciated player. His resurgence has been a bright spot in Atlanta’s search for answers.

If the Falcons are going to compete with a young quarterback, it starts with the Falcons’ secret weapon in setting the standard on defense.