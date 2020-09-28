NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Packers & Bills Impress

The entire Week 3 of the NFL schedule felt a bit like an appetizer for the Monday Night Football entree of the Chiefs taking on the Ravens. If it was an appetizer, it was more like tasty shrimp skewers with plenty of close finishes throughout Sunday.

The Saints-Packers gave us a great close to Sunday’s schedule as Aaron Rodgers continued his revenge tour. Rodgers and Drew Brees had nearly identical numbers, but it was the Packers that came away with the stat that matters, a win. Rodgers finished with 283 yards and three touchdowns, while Brees notched 288 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bills showed off their firepower by building a sizable lead against the Rams and were able to secure the victory despite Los Angeles orchestrating a comeback to take a brief lead.

The Seahawks survived a critical error by DK Metcalf and a string of key injuries to hold onto a win against the Cowboys. Seattle has not figured out a way to stop their opponent, but Russell Wilson’s cooking class is officially in session. Wilson threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns to keep his hot streak alive.

Elsewhere, a pair of veteran quarterbacks put on a show amidst whispers that their best days may be behind them. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers both led their new teams to decisive victories to move to 2-1. After the Buccaneers blowout win over the Broncos, Brady indicated things are just getting started in Tampa Bay.

“There’s still a lot to learn, a lot to grow, a lot of room for improvement,” Brady noted, per ESPN. “I know everyone feels that way. By no means was this nearly close to what we’re capable of.”

Top 5: All Eyes Are on Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson

It is not very often that we get the top two teams in our power rankings squaring off prior to the Super Bowl. Something tells me the Ravens and Chiefs are more concerned about the path to potentially landing the No. 1 seed in the AFC rather than our meager rankings. Either way, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have become must-see television, even when they are not playing each other. Monday Night Football is typically the dessert to end the week’s slate, but this matchup gets the entree status it deserves with no other games to compete against.

The Seahawks are quietly battling these two high-powered offenses for top billing as they try to shed their reputation as a run-heavy team. Seattle still wants to have a strong rushing attack but the team is slowly opening up the offense to give Wilson more freedom.

Josh Allen continues to stake his claim as a rising NFL quarterback. The AFC East showdown in November between the Bills and new-look Patriots is set to be extra spicy.

Bottom 5: New York Football Teams Are Keeping the Bar Low

Six NFL teams are 0-3 and some are more surprising than others. The Texans and Vikings have gone from being playoff teams to starting the season winless. Minnesota looked like they were headed for their first win of the season before the Titans were able to rally to steal a victory. The Falcons were a trendy pick to have a bounce-back season but for the second straight week Dan Quinn’s team blew a double-digit second-half lead.

All the teams at the bottom of the NFL standings have their own issues but there is no surprise coming out of New York City. The Giants and Jets are both as bad as we expected. The two teams managed to lose their Week 3 matchups by a combined 56 points making Vegas hard-pressed to find a spread high enough to keep the pubic from taking either of their opponents on a weekly basis.

Here is a look at our updated NFL power rankings. We will continue to update this list as more Week 3 games are completed.

NFL Power Rankings: Heading into Week 4