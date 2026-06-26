2027 NFL Draft Details Revealed: See Dates and Location

The next generation of football stars is just one step closer to making it to the big league, as the NFL has officially announced the dates of next year’s draft. Following the massive success of this year’s draft in April in Pittsburgh, the 2027 NFL Draft is heading to Washington, D.C.

The NFL announced that next year’s draft will take place from April 29, 2027, to May 1, 2027, returning to the capital city for the first time in eight decades. Previously, Washington, D.C held the NFL Draft only once in December 1940 (the 1941 Draft).

Peter O’Reilly, the Executive Vice President, Club Business, International & League Events, welcomed the news of Washington being named the host city on Thursday.

“The NFL Draft continues to grow as one of our biggest and most accessible events, and we are excited to welcome fans and prospects to Washington, D.C., in 2027,” said Peter O’Reilly. “Our nation’s capital will provide an incredible, iconically American stage to host fans from around the world, as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars.”

As this year’s event exceeded all expectations, the league is aiming for another big turnaround next year.

Here’s How the 2027 NFL Draft Will Play Out

The marquee event is set to light up different landmark places of Washington, D.C, turning the nation’s capital into a huge football festival for football fans during the scheduled dates.

The main stage will reportedly be directly on the National Mall, from where the iconic U.S. Capitol building will be visible for the fans. The city’s Pennsylvania Avenue NW (between 3rd and 7th Streets) will be transformed into a place for direct and fun fan interactions during the draft week, where people will get the opportunity to take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The three-day event will be hosted in a joint partnership of the NFL, the Washington Commanders, and Events DC. All the football-related activities will be completely free for the public, ranging from games to concert stages.

Following the standard league schedule, the 1st round players will be picked on the first day (April 29), the 2nd and 3rd round stars will be selected on the second day (April 30), while the last day (May 1) is reserved for Rounds 4 through 7 selections.

Although the next college season is set to begin in late August, several top prospects have already established themselves as the possible top picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Early Favorites to Go at the Top of the 2027 NFL Draft

While one season has the power to reshape the potential top picks, several college stars have shown consistency over the years to land big contracts on April 29, 2027.

According to ESPN, Arch Manning, the nephew of the legendary Payton and Eli Manning, is going to be the top-seeded quarterback and a potential first overall pick, entering his fourth season with the Texas Longhorns.

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is anticipated to be the first pick among the wide receivers after stacking up 2,558 receiving yards in just two seasons, and is expected to maintain his production in 2026.

Additionally, the likes of Kewan Lacy, Jamari Johnson, Trevor Goosby, Cayden Green, and Colin Simmons are on track to become some of the biggest names in the 2027 NFL Draft.