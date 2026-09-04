2027 NFL Draft Has Clear-Cut No. 1 Favorite, Odds Show

The 2027 NFL Draft may still be several months away. But there is already a clear-cut choice for the top-overall pick emerging among oddsmakers.

According to the latest data from BetOnline Sports & Casino, the frontrunner to go first in next year’s draft is Texas QB Arch Manning.

Manning, of the NFL dynasty Manning family, leads the pack with 2/1 odds to become the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Manning’s odds are double of second-place Dante Moore of Oregon. The odds show Moore coming in at 4/1, with Notre Dame signal-caller CJ Carr rounding out the top three at 5/1.

From there, the odds get a bit steep. The next players on the list clock in at 10/1 odds, making them relative long shots to become the top pick in 2027.

Here’s a look at the top 10 names on the list:

Arch Manning 2/1 Dante Moore 4/1 CJ Carr 5/1 Jeremiah Smith 10/1 LaNorris Sellers 10/1 Drew Mestemaker 12/1 Darian Mensah 14/1 Dylan Stewart 20/1 Julian Sayin 20/1 Sam Leavitt 22/1

If the odds hold up, Arch Manning could join his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning as top-overall picks of the NFL Draft.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be in Washington, D.C., from April 29 to May 1, 2027.

Arch Manning Is Still the Presumptive No. 1 Pick of 2027 NFL Draft

There are plenty of talented quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft, but Arch Manning remains the guy everyone else is chasing.

Dante Moore has a legitimate argument after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns at Oregon last season. CJ Carr also enters 2026 with plenty of momentum after throwing for 24 touchdowns and leading Notre Dame to a 10-game winning streak.

Still, Manning has something neither of them can match.

Pedigree.

He’s the grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Both of his uncles were No. 1 overall picks, and Arch now has a chance to become the third Manning to accomplish that feat.

That doesn’t automatically make him a better quarterback.

But it does matter.

Manning has spent his entire life around the position at the highest level, and the physical tools are there. He’s a 6-foot-4 quarterback with mobility, arm talent and the benefit of playing for Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

There are still things he needs to clean up, particularly his processing under pressure.

But if Manning takes the expected step forward in 2026, it will be difficult for Moore or Carr to knock him from the top of the 2027 NFL Draft.

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Could the Cardinals Get Their Franchise Quarterback?

If the 2027 NFL Draft played out according to Tankathon’s current projection, the Arizona Cardinals would be sitting in exactly the right spot.

No. 1 overall.

And Manning would be waiting for them.

Tankathon currently has Arizona selecting first and Manning going No. 1 overall, while Moore and Carr follow at Nos. 2 and 3.

For a Cardinals organization searching for long-term stability at quarterback, that would be an enormous opportunity.

Manning isn’t guaranteed to become a superstar, of course. But the combination of his physical ability, development at Texas and family pedigree makes him about as intriguing a quarterback prospect as a struggling franchise could hope to find.

There is another scenario that would be even more interesting, though.

What if Miami somehow lands that No. 1 pick?

The Dolphins could suddenly have an opportunity to pair Manning with a franchise that desperately needs a long-term answer under center. And unlike Arizona, Miami has a much more interesting offensive identity to offer a young quarterback.

That’s the beauty of the 2027 NFL Draft.

The entire quarterback landscape could change during the 2026 season.

For now, though, the Cardinals appear to have the inside track to Manning.

And if they actually finish with the No. 1 pick, the decision should be pretty simple.