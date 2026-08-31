Arizona Cardinals 2026 Initial Practice Squad Tracker

The Arizona Cardinals have completed their 53-man roster. Now their next step is assembling their 16-man practice squad.

Teams will sign up to six veterans with at least four seasons of service. The other 10 spots will go to younger players who have cleared waivers and become free agents.

Each week, a team can elevate two players to their practice squad to play in a game. That move is submitted a day before the game. The two players revert to the practice squad the day after the game.

Each player can be elevated a maximum of three times in the regular season. Otherwise, they would have to be signed to the 53-man roster to play.

Teams that sign players off another team’s practice squad must keep them on their 53-man roster for a minimum of three weeks.

Here are the Cardinals’ reported practice squad signings.

Cardinals Reported Practice Squad Signings

OL Matt Pryor is the first reported signing, NFL insider Mike Garofolo reports. The seven-year veteran brings 40 career starts at multiple spots to the table.

OL Valentin Senn is eligible for a roster exemption as a 17th player on the practice squad, as the Austrian entered the NFL through their International Pathway Program. However, the Cardinals would have to decline the exemption if they want to sign him to their 53-man roster.