Cardinals Announce Jeremiyah Love Decision Before Preseason Opener vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals will begin their preseason slate with the Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers on August 6. However, the game will not mark the debut of their top draft pick. Head coach Mike LaFleur told Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic that running back Jeremiyah Love will not suit up against the Panthers.

That will mean Cardinals fans will have to wait at least one more week to see Love in a preseason game. The team’s next preseason game will be August 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Arizona drafted Love third overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of the University of Notre Dame. With a running back drafted that high, expectations are high on what skill set he brings to the Cardinals’ offense over the next five seasons.

What the Jeremiyah Love Decision Means for the Cardinals RB Room

The Cardinals already tipped their hand on how they’ll handle this first preseason game from their quarterback decision. Third-rounder Carson Beck was already tabbed to start the game for Arizona. That suggests it will mostly be bottom-of-the-roster players who will get the most opportunities against Carolina.

With Jeremiyah Love out of the game, it likely indicates players who are locks to make the 53-man roster will either sit out or get a light workload. That likely means that fellow running backs James Conner and Tyler Allegier are unlikely to suit up for this game as well.

Conner is being eased back in after missing almost all of 2026 to injury. He has yet to progress to team drills in camp. While Conner is working his way back, Allegier and Love have split the starting reps in camp.

With Allegier, Love, and Conner likely sitting out of the Hall of Fame Game, that opens the door for other backs on the roster to get an opportunity.

Trey Benson Injury Adds Extra Subplot to Cardinals Preseason Opener

Another situation that will impact the running back room is Trey Benson’s injury. The third-year back missed most of 2025 with a torn meniscus and recently had the knee flair up, per head coach Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur told Bo Brack of PHNX Sports that he wouldn’t be shocked if Benson heads to Canton on August 3. It’s unclear if Benson will be a game-time decision or not. That may be something to monitor after the team makes the trip.

The Cardinals made a roster move to address this situation, claiming Evan Hull off waivers from the Houston Texans. He, along with Bam Knight and Corey Kiner, should get plenty of reps in the preseason game.

The running back room for the Cardinals has a lot of open spots. While Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allegier are locks to make the roster, James Conner is a relatively safe bet as well.

That means if the Cardinals carry at least four running backs, they’ll need someone who can contribute on Special Teams. The preseason game against the Panthers should be an opportunity to evaluate that spot.