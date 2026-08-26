Arizona Cardinals Fans Should Temper Pessimism in 2026

The 2026 regular season is now two-and-a-half weeks away from being in fold for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona is entering the campaign with incredibly low expectations. This is behind an excruciating schedule and rebuilding the roster – particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

This translates to how much panic the fanbase should be gripping with ahead of the 17-game season.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes that Arizona fans should feel resignation above all else in lieu of the year.

Arizona Rosters Promising Pieces

While the Cardinals’ roster as a whole is among the weakest in the NFL according to the consensus, there are redeeming qualities.

The offensive side of the ball in particular is chalk-full of intriguing talent. Arizona already has a franchise left tackle in tow in Paris Johnson Jr., which is half the battle in constructing a phenomenal offense.

The skill positions provide reason to be excited as well. Trey McBride is a foundational piece as arguably the best tight end in football. Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. are talented wide receivers that will provide value to the offense. Harrison Jr. in particular is in prime position to benefit off of Arizona’s new-look offense that features an ample amount of pre-snap motion.

While Arizona’s defense isn’t quite as exciting on paper, there are foundational players in the fold. This includes EDGE Josh Sweat and CB Garrett Williams – each of who are returning from injuries at the moment.

Ultimately, the talent pool isn’t as bare as the narrative states.

Cardinals in Prime Position to Find Franchise QB

Arizona’s quarterback situation might not be as bleak at the moment as anticipated. Rookie third-round pick Carson Beck is showing promise and will receive his opportunity this season. However, Arizona’s low expectations are setting the stage to be in position to draft a top prospect next April.

Arch Manning (Texas), Darian Mensah (Miami), and Dante Moore (Oregon) are prime candidates to be on the board at the very top at this time. Arizona will have a challenging decision in this scenario, as the top of the board is stacked with elite talent at multiple positions.

Despite this, Arizona will have the option to make a franchise-altering decision in this sense.

LaFleur is Exciting Leader at Surface

Mike LaFleur has the makings of an NFL coach at the surface. He has extensive experience under the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. He is also bringing previous experience as a play-caller to the table.

LaFleur’s pedigree, seemingly flexible offensive philosophy, and early signs of leadership are exactly what Arizona needs at the moment. It truly seems as if the players are buying into the new culture, while quarterback play has been a strength of the team in preseason play. The green lights are shining in favor of LaFleur at the moment.

These positives must translate into regular season play, but the early returns are encouraging.