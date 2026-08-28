Arizona Cardinals Insider Gives Injury Verdict on Jeremiyah Love, Carson Beck

for The 2026 season is 16 days away from coming into the fold for the Arizona Cardinals.

While Arizona’s expectations are quite low heading into the 17-game campaign, there are definite reasons that the team is intriguing.

Among those is rookie first-round selection Jeremiyah Love, as well as third-rounder Carson Beck. Unfortunately, both are progressing through injuries. The exceptional rookie duo are on the mend as the preseason winds down.

Follow crucial updates around the standout duo below.

Arizona Cautious With Love’s Recovery

Insider John Gambadoro unearthed a key update on the rookie phenom on Thursday night on X.

“Jeremiyah Love trending in the right direction for week one needs to keep progressing though – still a ways to go but looking positive.”

Love, 21, is coming off of of suffering an ankle sprain in his professional debut two weeks ago against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Notre Dame product is in the face of a generally promising prognosis, although he still doesn’t seem to be a lock to play week one.

While the recovery process is going strong, his long-term health is the most important factor currently. Arizona is rostering one of the more reliable backup running backs in the NFL in Tyler Allgeier. The former Atlanta Falcom is coming off of a 71.5 grade for the 2025 season (PFF).

Love is a safe bet to make his professional debut in week two against the Seattle Seahawks – if week one doesn’t work out. This injury saga shouldn’t concern fans or fantasy managers in an overt fashion.

Beck Expecting to Begin Season on Active Roster

Beck, 24, is working his way back from a minor rib injury sustained during Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers. Gambadoro shared updates on his recovery as well.

“Carson Beck unlikely to start on IR – lost a chance at some valuable reps so that hurts we all were excited to see him play more after what he did in the first preseason game.”

Beck put together a historic performance in his first start, completing 15 of 19 passes and displaying an extra jolt of arm strength in the process.

The good news for Arizona? Beck’s injury isn’t a long-term issue and he should enter the season on the active roster. The bad news? The Miami product did not receive any further live-action reps ahead of the season. While this might not be detrimental to Beck’s first regular season reps, it doesn’t hurt to face live defenses either.

With second-year Cardinal Jacoby Brissett firmly in the fold as the starting quarterback, the conversation now shifts to when Beck will receive his first career start at the NFL level.

A reasonable guess is in the week 12 contest against the Washington Commanders. This would give Beck six starts to stake his claim as the future of Arizona. This run also features games against the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints – which all have a chance to be winnable.

Beck and Love will each have their moment in the season to come for Arizona.