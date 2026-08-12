Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Reveals Plan to Manage Record Contract

The Arizona Cardinals put a high degree of faith in running back Jeremiyah Love in April’s NFL Draft – this much is certain.

The Cardinals selected Love (Notre Dame) third overall, making him the highest drafted player at RB since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Love’s subsequent four-year, $53 million contract (Spotrac) broke an NFL record for most guaranteed money in a contract for a running back.

Love’s plan to manage his newfound fortune is a sign of what’s to come from him as a player in Arizona. The rookie revealed that he plans to save and invest the money made from his contract in an interview with NFL Nation on ESPN.

“I’m not going to touch the money. I’m probably going to put it all away and live normally like I’ve been doing now.”

Arizona Needs Elite Production to Make Love’s Tenure a Success

Love’s approach to financial management should reflect well on his future. His stoicism will likely translate to much success in his career. It doesn’t guarantee that Arizona made the right investment with a premium pick.

Love is being paid the fourth highest total value at the running back position (Spotrac). He trails only Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and Devon Achane. This places pressure on the Notre Dame product to perform at an elite level from early on in his career. Not only does Love need to play at a top-10 level as a rookie, he must continue showing all-around progression.

The stars are aligning for this to be the case for Love. The 21-year old took just 433 carries during his three-year college career (ESPN), which leaves him fresher for the next level on paper. Beyond this, there are many more avenues of improvement, including pass blocking and his trajectory as a receiver.

Love’s Rookie Season is Promising for Arizona

Love’s $9,640,512 contract in 2026 places immediate pressure on him to perform.

Arizona did sign Tyler Allgeier and bring back James Conner. This presents an opportunity to push Love, while also building crucial depth in the room. The presence of Trey Benson is an under-discussed topic as well.

Love is still in the driver’s seat to earn the starting role. The Cardinals are simply paying Love too much to not invest in him as the workhorse. Expect Allgeier and Conner to see a fair amount of volume to protect Love, but don’t mistake that for either being a starting player. The situation is more favorable for Love than many project as well.

Jacoby Brissett will command the offense effectively, while the offensive line is better than advertised. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson are better run blockers than advertised as well.

Arizona’s offensive infrastructure is quietly in a better position than previously anticipated. Love is in position to take full advantage of what has been placed in front of him.

The first opportunity to see Love in action is on Thursday night, when the Cardinals take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.