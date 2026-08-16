Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Play is Surprise of Preseason

It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals are facing lower expectations than virtually any other franchise in the NFL during the 2026 season.

A large contributing factor to this is the quarterback play. The Cardinals famously parted with Kyler Murray in March, and didn’t exactly instill confidence in the aftermath.

Well, the quarterback play through two preseason games is setting the stage to shock the NFL world over the upcoming 17-game season. Preseason football is deceptive at times, but this recent development is encouraging for Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals Starting QB Excels in Brief Stint

Second-year Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is firmly in place to start. He excelled in his first preseason action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, completing 5-5 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown toss to Marvin Harrison Jr. also proved to be a phenomenal throw.

Brissett is appearing to adjust to head coach Mike LeFleur’s offense quite well. He is cool, collected, and making great decisions – even if the opponent is just the Raiders.

There’s a real chance Arizona competes much more than expected early in the season if this is the Brissett that is coming out of the gates.

Cardinals’ Rookie Remains in Fold

Rookie third-round pick Carson Beck is being listed as the third-string quarterback on the roster at the moment. This might not be the case going into week one of the regular season.

The University of Miami product is coming off of a 15-19 performance against the Carolina Panthers on August 6. He did not play in the game against Las Vegas due to a back issue, but he is still pushing to move up the depth chart.

Beck’s arm is looking much more explosive compared to what it was a year ago. He is also appearing to be in-line with NFL speed. His decision making is another point of positivity. This isn’t to say that Beck will start week one. It also isn’t a negative that he is performing much better in comparison to what the consensus expected.

Don’t Forget About Other Cardinals QB’s

Gardner Minshew is carving out quite the career for a former sixth-round pick. This part of his professional journey is in Arizona, and he played fantastic football in his extended stint of action.

Minshew completed 14-16 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns to cap off an efficient night that featured Jalen Brooks and Reggie Virgil in heavy doses. There is potential that Beck surpasses Minshew on the depth chart. Minshew is also more than capable of serving as a backup and spot starter.

Kedon Slovis can’t be lost in the fray, either. The third-year passer put up 181 yards and a touchdown over two games so far. It’s unlikely that Slovis makes the final 53-man roster, but he has potential to be a very valuable member of the practice squad.

The Arizona Cardinals are in action again on Saturday night in a home battle against the Dallas Cowboys.