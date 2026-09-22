Arizona Cardinals Take Slight Dip in Week 3 NFL Power Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals are now 1-1 on the 2026 season following a 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

A flat offensive performance headlined by Jacoby Brissett’s sub-100 yard passing showing isn’t an ideal start point for inter-divisional play. It also exposes some of the flaws that the outside was expecting heading into the season.

How exactly did the loss to Seattle reshape how Arizona is currently evaluated in the NFL landscape? Follow more on this evolving subject below.

Cardinals’ Slightly Dips Outside Perception

Arizona’s start to the season is eliciting different views from across the league. While the Cardinals have a chance to be a better team than many expected, the flaws came into full focus on Sunday.

The passing game is suffering at the moment, with Brissett’s struggles against pressure and in pushing the ball downfield becoming a potential problem.

This reflects in the Cardinals’ placement in various week three power rankings.

Bleacher Report: 27

CBS Sports: 26

ESPN: 26

A common trend here seems to be that Arizona is as a bottom 10 team in the NFL, but isn’t quite “bottom feeder” status.

This adds up for the Cardinals, as the team possesses more top-end talent in comparison to other teams such as the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

The running back duo of Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier is among the best in the league. In extension, the wide receiver core is one that brings much talent to the table. Beyond these groups is TE Trey McBride, who is arguably the best player at the position in the sport.

Perhaps the most vital area in the Cardinals’ talent core is the offensive line. For starters, Paris Johnson Jr. is a foundational left tackle. Building off of Johnson Jr. is a guard duo (Isaac Seumalo/Isaiah Adams), which has potential to be among the most underrated in the NFL. Beyond the interior duo is C Hjalte Froholdt, who is one of the best players at the position in his own right.

Ultimately, Arizona is in possession of enough high-end talent to avoid reaching Dolphins-level status. However, the general lack of depth will likely prevent them from reaching the middle tier during the 2026 campaign.

Week Three is Urgent Test for Arizona

The Cardinals are once again hitting the road to take on the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers in week three.

The 49ers are coming off of two dominant performances to begin the season. In extension of the convincing wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins is quarterback Brock Purdy seemingly taking a turn into elite status.

The rise of Purdy isn’t the only area the 49ers thrive in, however. Despite Purdy’s drastic improvement, San Francisco is much more than him. This, in turn, should terrify Mike LaFleur, his coaching staff, and the Cardinals’ roster at-large.

With everything in mind, Arizona will face a challenge to the highest degree this Sunday. Time will tell if the Cardinals are up for the task, with Sunday afternoon presenting the ultimate litmus test for what they can do this season.