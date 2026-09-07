Cardinals Game-By-Game Season Record Prediction

Most pundits expect the Arizona Cardinals to be among the dregs of the NFL once again in 2026.

How do I see it playing out? Here are my predictions for every game on the schedule.

Week 1: Cardinals at Chargers

Analysis: The Chargers are under a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, so I don’t expect them to be a well-oiled offensive machine yet, but it’s such a lopsided matchup on paper. Justin Herbert should have the time to make a sack lunch in the pocket after each snap, because Arizona’s defensive line is no match for the Los Angeles pass-blockers.

The Cardinals should be able to put up some points, but I fear Jacoby Brissett will make one or two crucial mistakes that torpedo the upset bid.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Cardinals 21

Record: 0-1

Week 2: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Analysis: The home opener is a matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions. I still don’t completely trust Sam Darnold, as 2025 may very well have been an outlier season. But the Seahawks are better at almost every position group and only a Darnold implosion would allow for the upset bid. I like the Cardinals to cover as 10-point home underdogs, but they won’t get the win.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17

Record: 0-2

Week 3: Cardinals at 49ers

Analysis: Despite the winless start, keeping it close against the Chargers and Seahawks will bring some praise for the Cardinals. But I think all of that will come undone against the 49ers. San Francisco should be reasonably healthy for this matchup, and gets Arizona at home. This one will be a blowout.

Prediction: 49ers 37, Cardinals 23

Record: 0-3

Week 4: Cardinals at Giants

Analysis: The first winnable game on the schedule shows up in Week 4. If the Cardinals lose this one, the season is effectively over and the draft talk will begin. If this game was played in Arizona I would have considered the Cardinals, but the road matchup makes me lean New York.

Brissett is one of the most immobile quarterbacks in the NFL and the Giants have a fierce pass-rush. Arizona can mitigate that by doing quick game action early on, but if New York takes the lead, it’s going to be trouble.

Prediction: Giants 22, Cardinals 17

Record: 0-4

Week 5: Cardinals vs. Lions

Analysis: Drew Petzing took a lot of deserved criticism for his play-calling as OC of the Cardinals, but he’s gone from driving a Chevy Bolt in Arizona to a Ferrari with the Lions. Anything he calls in this one will look marvelous because of the personnel gap.

Prediction: Lions 34, Cardinals 27

Record: 0-5

Week 6: Cardinals at Rams

Analysis: Has anyone mentioned the ridiculousness of this early-season schedule yet? The gauntlet continues in Los Angeles, and yes, the Cardinals will obviously get demolished in this one. The biggest question will be if Brissett leaves the game healthy after getting sacked eight times.

Prediction: Rams 33, Cardinals 17

Record: 0-6

Week 7: Cardinals vs. Broncos

Analysis: Upset alert! The Broncos have a great defense, but I’m still not sold on Bo Nix as a game-changer at quarterback. The Cardinals have enough skill talent to still put up some points, and if the defense can actually force some turnovers, this one has the potential to go their way.

Prediction: Cardinals 21, Broncos 17

Record: 1-6

Week 8: Cardinals at Cowboys

Analysis: Based on history, this is a second straight win for Arizona. But you all know I don’t subscribe to historical performances predicting future results. Dallas is the better team, is playing at home, and has the type of passing attack that should give Arizona fits.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 24

Record: 1-7

Week 9: Cardinals at Seahawks

Analysis: Throw in the damn towel! This early schedule is like no other. A second matchup against the Seahawks will be a reminder of the gulf between the Cardinals and the rest of the division.

Prediction: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 22

Record: 1-8

Week 10: Cardinals vs. Rams

Analysis: I’m sitting here trying to think of a way the Cardinals can keep this game close. Maybe if Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett collide on a sack and knock themselves out of the game.

Prediction: Rams 33, Cardinals 20

Record: 1-9

Week 11: Cardinals at Chiefs

Analysis: Patrick Mahomes should be firing on all cylinders again by this point in the season. The Chiefs may not be what they were at their peak, but the Mahomes vs. Brissett quarterback matchup doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Cardinals 21

Record: 1-10

Week 12: Commanders at Cardinals

Analysis: Another winnable game finally comes across the desk. Much of this will be dependent on two things: the health of Jayden Daniels, and if the Cardinals decide it’s time to see Carson Beck under center.

I do think this will be the point where Arizona pivots to Beck, but I don’t foresee much success in his first NFL start. If Brissett was in there, I’d take Arizona.

Prediction: Commanders 24, Cardinals 17

Record: 1-11

Week 13: Eagles at Cardinals

Analysis: The Eagles are still a very good team on both sides of the ball. They have the type of defense that is going to make life tough on Arizona, and Jalen Hurts should be able to make enough plays to help Philadelphia pull away.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Cardinals 14

Record: 1-12

Week 15: Cardinals vs. Jets

Analysis: I’m a little higher on the Jets than most. Geno Smith is better than he showed last year and there are some decent pieces on both sides of the ball. I think this game should be close, but I’ll take New York in a coin flip.

Prediction: Jets 23, Cardinals 20

Record: 1-13

Week 16: Cardinals at Saints

Analysis: Tyler Shough had some promising flashes as a rookie, but it’s not out of the realm for the Cardinals to win this game. New Orleans still doesn’t have a ton of talent, and upsets happen routinely in the NFL.

I think this one could be a legitimate scare, but I’ll take the Saints to pull it out.

Prediction: Saints 21, Cardinals 20

Record: 1-14

Week 17: Cardinals vs. Raiders

Analysis: This will likely be a showdown between rookie quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Beck. And while Mendoza has the higher upside, I think Beck will hang with him in this one, buoyed by the playmakers around him.

Arizona is at home and I think Beck gets his first NFL victory in this one.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Raiders 21

Record: 2-14

Week 18: Cardinals vs. 49ers

Analysis: The 49ers will likely still be battling for playoff positioning in the finale, which means they will be playing their starters. If that’s the case, Arizona will once again be outmanned and outclassed. The good news? A loss here would put the Cardinals in prime territory to finish with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 draft.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Cardinals 16

Overall Record: 2-15