Cardinals Get Upsetting Market Value Update on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Rumors

The Marvin Harrison Jr. trade rumors were the talk of the town until yesterday, when anonymous NFL execs pulled the rug out from under the hype.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones handed the Cardinals a rather dismal update on Harrison Jr.

“Multiple sources who have studied his 2026 tape do not see a receiver playing with the energy and effort of a No. 1 wideout,” Jonathan wrote.

Just last week, another group NFL GMs and execs slotted his market value as a 2nd round pick, at best, or a more realistic, 3rd round pick plus another assett.

The latest word from Jonathan entirely crushes the at-best hopes.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Market Value Crashes

“Forget where he was drafted,” one of the AFC executives told Jonathan, “watch him play. He’s like a third receiver with upside. He’s not fast, not physical, and doesn’t do anything after the catch.”

Even so, general manager Monti Ossenfort might still balk at taking anything less than a Day 2 pick after spending the fourth overall selection on him.

“But will Arizona actually trade him? It would do GM Monti Ossenfort’s reputation no favors to give away Harrison for anything less than a Day 2 pick 30 months after taking him with the fourth selection,” Jones explains.

“When you get injured, stop seeing the ball, have drops, and [are] not in the most stable quarterback position to help get that page turned, it can weigh on young guys,” a second AFC executive notes. “Quite honestly, it may be where he needs a change of scenery to be the best version of himself. But if you’re Arizona, you want to keep as many assets as you can.”

It All Comes Down to Carson Beck’s Recovery, in a Way

Only if the offer is completely irresistible for the 1-2 Cardinals. Their rookie Carson Beck is injured, and Jacoby Brissett is only here in the desert on a short, one-year leash. They don’t exactly have a plan to hand him an extension when they have Beck right there, waiting for his rib injury to get better.

Either they wait for Beck to recover and play a gamble on him, or they go out shopping for another franchise QB in the 2027 NFL Draft. In the latter scenario, Ossenfort will hear any offer with a second-round pick, if any really desperate, receiver-needy team is ready to throw it in the ring for Harrison Jr.

Will they, is the real question, though. Harrison Jr. has just posted nine carries through three games. Early on in his rookie season, he flashed promising potential with 885 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, but that was it.

Whether he actually works in another system, or just continues giving below-average numbers, is the gamble. And GMs currently believe he won’t.

The only way the Cardinals can get them to bump up their offer is if Harrison Jr. shows any real potential, or even improvement, in the coming weeks.

“More teams are interested than not, certainly if the price is reasonable. But I don’t sense Arizona is desperate to deal him — at least not yet,” Jonathan concludes.