Cardinals Make Surprising Jacoby Brissett Decision

After going 3-14 during the 2026 NFL season, there were a lot of questions about where the Arizona Cardinals were headed as the offseason got underway.

It didn’t take long for the Cardinals‘ brass to make some bold decisions, as they parted ways with head coach Jonathan Gannon in January and followed that up by releasing former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray’s injury problems turned out to be too much for the Cardinals to continue to deal with, as veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett took the bulk of the snaps during the 2026 campaign, playing in 14 games.

Jacoby Brissett Gets Pay Raise for 2026 NFL Season

Even though Brissett only led the team to one win while under center last season, the veteran quarterback wanted a raise for the 2026 season, which led to somewhat of a staring contest over the past few months.

Despite bringing in rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who the team views as the future face of the franchise under center, the Cardinals agreed to a deal with Brissett to increase his compensation for the upcoming season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As of right now, with training camp underway for the Cardinals, Brissett, as expected, sits atop the quarterback depth chart in Arizona. Fellow veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II is behind Brissett, while Beck is in the third spot, followed by Kedon Slovis.

It’ll be interesting to see if that depth chart changes before the 2026 NFL season starts.

In 14 games with the Cardinals last season, Brissett threw for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries.

Cardinals Rookie RB Jeremiyah Love Looking Good Early

Along with adding Beck to the quarterback room, the Cardinals were able to bring in a promising young running back in Jeremiyah Love, who many believe is the best player at his position in this draft class.

Love has the potential to be a force to be reckoned with right out of the gate for the Cardinals. He’s already the lead back on the depth chart ahead of veterans Tyler Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson.

The former Notre Dame star not only has the talent to become one of the best backs in the league one day, but he can also get it done as a pass catcher, which caught the attention of Johnny Venerable of PHNX Sports.

If Love becomes a dual-threat running back, Arizona will be off to a great start, building something special with the rookie leading the way, along with Beck.

During his last season with the Fighting Irish, Love racked up 1,652 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns. He caught 27 passes for 280 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Over the course of his college career, the talented running back posted 3,476 yards from scrimmage and 42 total touchdowns, with 594 receiving yards and six rushing touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Only time will tell if Love can carry that kind of production over the NFL level, but he’s definitely got the potential to be a primetime player.