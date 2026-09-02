Cardinals Key Pass-Catcher Likely to Hit Free Agency in 2027

The Arizona Cardinals, amid a horrible 3-14 season, saw some breakouts at key offensive positions.

The biggest breakout was wide receiver Michael Wilson, who thrived in 2025, catching passes from quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

However, this season could be the last Cardinals fans see of Wilson.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cardinals have attempted to extend Wilson, but those talks have not resulted in a new deal. According to Fowler, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Wilson hits free agency in 2027.

This would be a big blow to a Cardinals offense that is likely to see major changes by this time next year.

What Did Fowler Say About Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Michael Wilson?

The Cardinals drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stanford University.

In his first two seasons, he combined for over 1,100 yards. However, he would fully break out in 2025 with a 1,006-yard season and seven touchdowns. While Wilson enjoyed a breakout campaign, and the Cardinals have plenty of cap space available, it looks as if he won’t be extended.

“The Cardinals have attempted to extend Wilson, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season as a key target for Jacoby Brissett,” Fowler wrote. “But right now, the likeliest path for Wilson is to enter Week 1 on the final year of his rookie deal. Perhaps the team finds a way to get a deal done, but sources indicate he’s likely to be a key free agent.”

If Wilson hits free agency, there’s no telling how much he’ll earn. However, if Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce was any indication, it could be a lot. After a breakout season of his own, Pierce earned a four-year, $114 million contract.

Wilson could be in line for even more if he improves upon his breakout season.

What Does This Say About the Team?

This only confirms what we already know about the Arizona Cardinals. They are in the midst of a complete rebuild, and this isn’t the first time they’ve refused to pay stars.

Monti Ossenfort is on the hot seat, and the Cardinals might be looking at hiring a new GM come 2027.

Ossenfort’s draft picks Wilson and Paris Johnson Jr. are up for extensions, but the GM seems reticent to offer them.

With the Cardinals projected to have over $140 million in cap space for 2027, what’s the holdup? If Wilson regresses, then don’t offer an extension. But if he doesn’t, what’s the issue?

Wilson was the most reliable Cardinals wide receiver last year and top target behind tight end Trey McBride. If Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to underwhelm, there’s no excuse to not extend Wilson to be the Cardinals’ WR1.

With Brissett likely on his way out after the season and the Cardinals searching for their young franchise quarterback, the team will need as many safety cushions as possible. While McBride is a huge one, Wilson can be one as well.

However, it might be too late for this organization to sign Wilson if extension talks are going as poorly as reported.