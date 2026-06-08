Cardinals Linebacker Josh Sweat Makes Holdout Decision

The Arizona Cardinals had two key players holding out of voluntary OTAs. The hope was that it wouldn’t carry over into mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Those worries are now put to bed.

Earlier Monday morning, it was reported that quarterback Jacoby Brissett was reporting to camp after an extended holdout regarding his contract.

Now, it’s being reported that another key piece of Arizona’s roster, edge rusher Josh Sweat, will report to mandatory minicamp, ending his own holdout, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Given the trade rumors regarding Sweat all offseason, it’s encouraging to fans to see Sweat back out there.

What’s Next for Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Josh Sweat?

While it’s clear that Brissett wanted a higher-paying contract, it’s currently unclear why Sweat was holding out.

After all, he is going into the second year of his four-year, $76.4 million contract with Arizona.

It could be because of the team’s direction, with Arizona in the middle of a rough rebuild. It could also be due to former coach Jonathan Gannon’s departure, with whom Sweat had a close relationship.

All offseason, there have been reports of trade interest from rival teams regarding Sweat’s availability.

However, a report last week put those rumors to rest, and now Sweat will attend minicamp.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent seven years in Philadelphia, making a Pro Bowl and winning the Super Bowl in 2024.

He would join the Cardinals after his championship, accumulating a career-high 12 sacks in 2025.

Sweat was far and away the Cardinals’ best pass rusher last season and will be Arizona’s top pass rusher again this season.

As long as he stays healthy, Sweat will continue to wreck offensive game plans as one of the top pass rushers in football.

What Does the Team’s Pass Rush Look Like Now?

Sweat will anchor a weak front seven for Arizona this year. The departure of defensive end Calais Campbell, who was second on the team in sacks last season with 6.5, will weaken what was already one of the worst defenses in the league.

No other player on the team had more than two sacks in 2025, with Arizona recording just 30.

While injuries were very prevalent in the lack of defensive production last season, on paper, the defense still looks poor.

Whoever is opposite Sweat will need to produce for Sweat to build off his 2025.

As of now, former first-round pick Zaven Collins and others will vie for that role. While the 2027 NFL Draft is rich with defensive talent, it’s unlikely the team goes in that direction.

With the Cardinals desperately needing a young franchise quarterback, it’s likely their high first-round pick in 2027 will be used on a signal-caller.

Because of obvious long-term concerns with Brissett, this is the best option for Arizona to exit its rebuild.

Whatever the case may be, Cardinals fans can exhale for now that Sweat will be reporting to camp and that the situation won’t get ugly.