Cardinals Mailbag: Nick Rallis’ Employment, A Successful Season and More

We are slowly inching our way toward the regular season, and what better way to get five minutes closer than to read an Arizona Cardinals mailbag?

Thanks to those who submitted questions.

Q: How is Nick Rallis still employed? — @ somedudeinaz

Odegard: Well, he kept the job because superior defensive coordinators weren’t exactly beating down the door to coach an undertalented group alongside an unproven first-year head coach and a thin-ice GM. I don’t think Rallis is a bad defensive mind, but he’s not someone who can hide deficiencies and accentuate strengths like Todd Bowles or Brian Flores.

I expect the ‘Fire Rallis’ drumbeat to get pretty loud early in the season, and this will likely be the first domino to fall. It seems fait accompli that the defense struggles again this season, and Monti Ossenfort is going to need a scapegoat to keep the heat off him as long as possible.

Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon were the fall guys last year, and Rallis will likely be next. I’d be surprised if he’s still the defensive coordinator past November.

Q: What would you consider a successful season for the Cardinals? — @prabhurkrish

Odegard: We all know how tough the schedule is, and the defense looks like it will be Swiss cheese again. So it would be this: Some explosive plays on offense as Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Jeremiyah Love establish themselves as difference-makers. The continued ascension of Paris Johnson and Walt Nolen to stardom.

Some good moments from Jacoby Brissett, but also enough sack-fumbles and picks so the Cardinals don’t win too many games. And then, late in the year, a legitimate look at Carson Beck to see if he is the quarterback of the future.

In totality: A 3-14 record and the No. 1 overall pick along with some demonstrable strides from players who will be key to the future of the franchise.

Q: Is Monti going to get off his butt and sign a couple veteran edge rushers? Bosa and Reddick are still out there. Why not? — @Michael76274396

Odegard: I wouldn’t. The edge situation is a mess for sure, with Josh Sweat the only true presence there. But when a team is projected to win 3.5 games in a season, I don’t see the point in spending salary cap money on a veteran who is going to make you a little better at the position.

As I’ve said for awhile now, just tank this season and save your resources. If the Cardinals were truly aiming to be competitive in 2026, they would have kept Murray as the quarterback or found an upgrade for Brissett. Fans are just going to have to deal with the glaring holes on defense for one more year.

Q: Which injured Cardinals might get placed on IR to begin the season? — @MrEd315

Odegard: Feels like the Cardinals are in pretty decent shape right now in terms of serious injuries, but something could always pop up in the next couple of weeks.

Q: Any realistic trades? Benson, JC, Melton, Minshew, BJ, or maybe they target DL/edge? — @JonathonW_7

Odegard: Trey Benson was cut after this question arrived, so obviously he is out. Max Melton could be the most likely, but he’s cheap for the next two seasons so the Cardinals will probably hold onto him as depth, even if he’s never become the cornerback they expected as a former second-round pick.

Gardner Minshew is the type of guy that will be available for contending teams that lose a quarterback due to injury. He is much more valuable for a team like that than Arizona, who would rather play Carson Beck and see what they have there heading into 2027.

I don’t think Minshew gets dealt before the season, but he certainly could before the trade deadline. Same with Brissett.

Q: Favorite song at the moment? — @DonnieDruin

Odegard: Almost my entire catalogue is driven by my 4-year-old twin daughters, but let me tell you this: Lin-Manuel Miranda is an absolute godsend to parents of young children.

The guy writes absolute bangers every time, and it’s awesome that he does a lot of Disney movies, because it makes watching them so much more enjoyable.

Did you expect my answer to be ‘Surface Pressure’ from Encanto, Donnie? Probably not. But there it is.

Q: Did Simi prove enough to make the cut yet? — @AnthonySmixyju

Odegard: When you get down to the final wide receiver spot, it’s really about special teams play/upside, so it feels like it’s a toss-up. Might make it, might be one of the final cuts. Either way he probably sticks around in some capacity.

Q: The Cardinals are unlikely to keep 3 QBs on the active and it would be a risk to put Carson Beck on the Practice squad. So will they cut Minshew? — @jayjayGoFast

Odegard: They will keep all three on the roster barring a trade. Minshew’s contract is almost fully guaranteed, so he will be the backup early on if Brissett suffers an injury. Once the team falls out of the playoff race, Beck will leapfrog him and have a chance to start.

Q: Everyone expects to see Carson Beck this year and I do too. But what are the chances Lafluer turns to Minshew before beck at some point this season? — @CDosss

Odegard: As I just alluded to, the only way this happens is if Brissett suffers an injury early on. Even though I don’t think there is much of a gap between the two veteran quarterbacks, the Cardinals clearly do after giving Brissett that extra $10 million.

They will ride with Jacoby for awhile and then allow Beck to play late so they can see him in live action. Minshew won’t really be part of that calculus.

Q: I always like playing this game: Which team starts the most qb’s this season? My guess is the Browns start at least 3 different qbs this season but I’m not sure if there’s a team I’m missing that could start more. The Falcons maybe? — @FlightAnalyis

Odegard: Good question! I’ll go with the Rams. Matthew Stafford has battled some physical issues the past couple seasons, and if he misses a couple of weeks, I could see Sean McVay using Stetson Bennett first and then Ty Simpson.

Q: Chances both Connor and Benson get cut? — JDUBZK1

Odegard: Well, Trey is now out, so one down, one to go? Conner has not done much the past few weeks, and his age and injury history are working against him.

However, Jeremiyah Love seems likely to miss Week 1 and Conner’s contract is almost fully guaranteed, so there aren’t a lot of cap savings associated with a release. I don’t know exactly where things stand physically, but my guess is he sneaks onto the roster on cutdown day.